David Tidwell had every opportunity to spread his baseball coaching legacy at various other Texas stops beside Belton.
Family decisions and happily unexpected moves by athletic directors, though, managed to keep Tidwell firmly ensconced at Tiger Field.
Make that Tidwell Field.
Belton ISD trustees last month voted to rename the baseball diamond that Tidwell so fastidiously nurtured for 23 years for the man who more than anyone solidified the community’s identity as a baseball town. The naming ceremony is expected to take place when baseball returns next spring.
“I never thought it would happen,” Tidwell, 69, said. “I thought maybe it would get done last spring, but it didn’t. I thought they did this when you’re dead. It’s pretty exciting.”
It almost didn’t happen — several times.
The typical unwritten criteria for a coach to have his name branded on a stadium or field or gym is, of course, sustained success married with longevity.
The success part was consistently there with the apex of his 23 years in the Tigers’ dugout coming with the 1994 Class 4A state championship. The Tigers were annual fixtures in the postseason. Tidwell wrote out the lineup card for 491 victorious Tigers games between 1985 and 2008. He was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
It was both the coming to Belton and staying parts that required serious conversations between his wife Lesa and three sons — twins Chad and Tyson and the youngest, Kyle.
After a nice run as a head coach at Aldine Eisenhower, Tidwell landed a job at the Houston suburb of Klein when it was still the only high school in that district. Soon after, he received a call from Belton athletic director and head football coach Dick Stafford offering him a job.
“We talked about it, and I asked Lesa if she wanted to stay (at Klein) or go to a smaller town like Belton,” he said. “She said let’s go raise our kids in a small town.”
Tidwell had begun to put his brand on Tigers baseball, but it appeared it would be a short-lived tenure.
When Jim Rodrigue replaced Stafford in 1988 little was said to Tidwell other than the general expectation that there’s a changing of the staffing guard. Tidwell landed in Longview Spring Hill where he was football offensive coordinator for a season.
“Rodrigue called me and said, ‘I need you back. I made a mistake,” Tidwell recalled.
Obviously, he returned and reconstructed the program that led to a string of successes with the 1994 title team at the pinnacle.
Winning a state title makes the coach a target of prospective job offers with the power to be picky.
“I had said that the only two jobs I would leave for would be Westlake and Brenham,” he said. “Both of those jobs came open that season.”
Tidwell’s twins had gone through school, but Kyle was still in junior high. The elder Tidwell put great weight on Kyle’s desires for where he went to school. Kyle wanted to stay in Belton. So they did.
Converse Judson also came calling. “I came close to taking that one,” he admitted.
Football, however, struggled with its initial mid-1990s move to Class 5A, then the highest level. Rodrigue was done and the search for a new athletic director and head football coach was on. Tidwell, although far more known for his baseball brilliance, was every bit the offensive-minded football tactician and he wanted the job.
“It was something I always wanted to do,” he said. “I enjoyed coaching football in the fall and baseball in the spring. I liked coaching both.”
The job went to Belton native Jay Warrick, who came over from Giddings. Tidwell again figured it was probably time to move on.
“When Jay got the job, I thought it was over,” Tidwell said. “Jay told me he wanted me to stay and help him. I owe Jay a lot.”
Tidwell remained throughout Warrick’s 10-year stint as the AD/head football coach. Ironically, both are still Belton ISD employees serving as school bus drivers.
The humility of Tidwell, who consulted with his family on should-I-stay-or-should-I-go decisions, of Rodrigue for asking Tidwell to return, and of Warrick for not feeling threatened by his chief competition for the top job, conspired to keep him in Belton.
That humble trifecta led to Tidwell’s rare trinity of immortality honors — a state title, a Hall of Fame induction and the soon-to-be-named Tidwell Field.
The first two might have come regardless, but likely not the third.
“We looked around,” Tidwell said, “and we just decided this was a great place to live.”
Quite often the best move you can make is to stay.