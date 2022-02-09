The goal for Temple College’s basketball teams Wednesday night was to get back on the victory track after each had two-game winning streaks recently snapped.
Mission accomplished.
The Lady Leopards opened a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader inside TC Gym with a lopsided 88-55 triumph over Southwestern Christian to sweep the season series before the Leopards dispatched the Rams, 85-76, to earn a series split.
MEN
The Leopards (16-9, 4-5) led 51-37 at halftime and boosted the gap to 22 points with 15 minutes left in the second half. The Rams (10-14, 2-8) made a handful of runs — often countered by TC — to stay within striking distance but didn’t cut the deficit into single digits, 85-76, until there were just 20 seconds left, and those last ticks were dribbled out by the Leopards to secure the win.
“Last time we played them, we made a lot of mistakes — some of the same mistakes when we let them have a little run tonight — but, this team is maturing and they have to keep making simple plays,” said TC head coach Clifton Ellis, whose squad dropped a 91-83 decision at SW Christian on Jan. 12. “As we get a little momentum, we have to make the other team earn it. That was the big thing we tried to focus on.”
Mason Adeleye recorded a team-high 18 points for TC, which went 32-of-65 from the floor, including nine made 3-pointers. Justin Collins made five 3s toward 17 points, Quenton Coleman added 14 and Kino Thompson chipped in 12.
Myles McCrary had 25 points and Isaiah Wyatt 24 for Southwestern Christian.
TC has three of its next four at home, including Saturday’s encounter with Hill, and a chance to avenge losses against all three of those visitors.
“We’ve talked about that. We had our tough stretch on the road. We were right there in pretty much all of them. But, we just want to make sure at this time, when you’re in the second round of conference, you kind of want to be playing your best basketball,” Ellis said. “We are starting to do that in spurts. We just have to put it together for 40 minutes.”
WOMEN
Two nights after a rough road trip to Hillsboro where Temple College shot just 36 percent from the floor in a 77-70 setback versus Hill, the Lady Leopards had four players score in double digits and hit on a 49-percent clip en route to the rout of the Lady Rams (3-19, 0-11).
“I think we definitely shot the ball better today than we did Monday. They’ve been in the gym since we got back, getting lots of shots up,” TC coach Amber Taylor said.
Kirsten Zaruba posted 21 points through seven 3-pointers, Jordyn Carter tallied 19, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 14 and Joselyn Washington 10 for the Lady Leopards (14-8, 5-4), who dialed up the ideal response to defeat in the middle contest of three this week by getting at least one point from 10 players and finishing 36-of-74 (48.6 percent) from the floor.
TC took its first 20-point lead, 28-8, when Zaruba buried a 3 at the 6:34 mark of the second quarter. It dipped to 19 after a free throw from Southwestern’s Jamyah Eugene but Zaruba hit another from deep 1½ minutes later for a 31-9 cushion and it never was less than 20 after that.
Lakeycia Bables paced the Lady Rams with 15 points and Kyara Reynoso had 10.
“It was good to see those shots fall that usually fall because they didn’t fall on Monday,” said Taylor, who cleared the bench in the fourth quarter. “Anytime you can let some people rest on a three-game week, it’s good to do. We weren’t necessarily limiting minutes but we were definitely mindful of minutes tonight.”
Zaruba went to work outside, Carter did damage driving the lane toward 15 points apiece and the Lady Leopards defense – which ranks first in NJCAA Division I in steals – limited the Lady Rams to 7-of-33 shooting in a first half that finished with TC up 41-21.
Zaruba, who was making 38 percent from 3-point range entering the night, made two 3-pointers in the first quarter and three more in the second during a 5-for-9 first-half showing from beyond the arc. Carter was 7-for-11 from the floor through 20 minutes, using her quick first step to get to the rim for layups on a regular basis.
TC took a 9-0 lead on a pair of three-point plays from Kamani Jones and Carter around a 3 from Zaruba just 3½ minutes into the opening quarter. Zaruba’s second 3 of the period pushed the advantage to 18-5 heading to the second, when TC led by as much as 22 on six occasions before settling for the 20-point halftime margin.
“Zaruba is a great shooter,” Taylor said. “She gets in the gym and gets extra shots up on her own, and great shooters do that.”
Wimbish-Gay had 10 points in the third quarter, which concluded with TC ahead 64-35, and the margin increased to a game-high 37 when Washington scored two of her fourth-quarter points. Jade Studamire (six), Halley Rucker (four) and Pshylah Kemp (three) also contributed points off the bench for the Lady Leopards in the fourth.
TC returns to action at home Saturday against Hill, which had to reschedule Monday’s game because of COVID protocols earlier in the season.