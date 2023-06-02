FCA baseball

Granger’s Nate Tucker drives in a run for Blue during its 9-0 victory over Red in the FCA Victory Bowl baseball game Friday at UMHB.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — It took eight installments of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball game. But, now, let the record books show—– there has been a shutout.

jweaver@tdtnews.com