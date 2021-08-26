BELTON — This time last year, Belton had about a month left before it suited up for a football game.
Not only was Belton still getting used to new coaches and new schemes, but the pandemic caused even more stress amidst all the change, creating a five-week delay from the usual start of the season for Class 5A-6A programs, not to mention the differences it brought in policies as to how coaches and players could interact.
Now the Tigers are far more settled, having gone through an entire offseason — including spring drills, summer workouts and fall camp — under second-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin.
And the results have already begun to show.
“From where we were last year after the scrimmage to where we are this year after the scrimmage is night and day,” said Sniffin, whose team will travel to Georgetown today for a 7 p.m. kickoff to open the regular season. “We’re a lot better football team. We’re hustling to the ball better. We’re blocking better. Just everything, all-around, there’s a better feel for it.”
Belton had three scores, one of which came in live action, and forced two turnovers during its scrimmage with Hutto last week. The Tigers rotated turns at quarterback between junior Slade LeBlanc and sophomore Ty Brown, each of whom threw for a touchdown in the exhibition with the Hippos.
Sniffin didn’t reveal which player will start tonight but said both will see the field.
“Oh, they’ll both play,” Sniffin said. “They both had very good high points (in the scrimmage) and they had some low points. We want both of them to be a little more consistent and, if one can be, maybe they’ll separate themselves from the other.”
LeBlanc, more of a dual threat with his running ability, started the scrimmage by throwing to junior Mason Ramm for a 75-yard score on Belton’s first play during the controlled portion. Brown, a more traditional pocket passer, later found senior tight end Bryan Henry for a 25-yard touchdown during live action.
Sniffin said he feels good about where his team is as the season begins.
“Like a lot of coaches sitting here right now, I feel like we’re prepared to go,” he said. “I feel like we’re headed in the right direction and we just have to go out and perform on Friday.”
Defensively, Sniffin added that he was pleased with the mentality his team showed against Hutto.
“I just liked the way our defense ran to the football,” he said. “I mean, they still made mistakes and had some gap issues and some coverage issues on a couple of plays. But other than that, there’s no fault in the effort. Like I said, they ran to the football the way we ask and if you do that, good things are going to happen.”
A year ago
During last season’s opener against Georgetown, Belton squandered a 27-7 halftime lead in an eventual 36-27 loss. The Tigers forced four turnovers in the first half but gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Sniffin said that outcome has no bearing on this year’s matchup, though.
“Last year’s team is last year’s team,” he said. “We’re worried about this year’s team, and Georgetown doesn’t have the same team either. So we just have to focus on what we need to do to beat this year’s Georgetown team.”
It starts with finding a way to limit Eagles quarterback Darson Herman, who passed for 1,609 yards and 17 touchdowns last year and ran for 66 yards and a score in the opener.
“He’s a big, strapping kid,” Sniffin said. “He delivers the ball well and can also run, so we have to make sure we contain him.”
Herman, who holds a scholarship offer from Columbia, has a pair of capable targets in physical tight end Tyler Hawkins (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and speedster Drayden Dickmann. Hawkins had two touchdown grabs in last year’s meeting.
On the other side
The Eagles will have a much different look from last year after graduating 54 seniors from their bi-district qualifying team.
Head coach Chuck Griffin said they return six players with significant varsity experience, including Herman (6-3, 215), who is a three-year starter at safety and has 17 career starts under center.
Griffin said the biggest point of emphasis will be line play on each side of the ball.
“They’re huge up front,” Griffin said of Belton’s offense. “They’re big and strong. They come at you. That’s going to be a primary deal that we have to deal with is making sure we can stop those guys.”
Offensively, the coach said establishing the run will be a priority.
“It’s a different look,” he said of matching up with Belton’s new defensive scheme, which features a hybrid Tiger-Back position in the middle, manned by senior Wriley Madden. “It’s not really a 3-4 and it’s not really a 3-3. It’s kind of its own unique animal.”
Griffin also said he likes what his team brings on the edges and hopes the Eagles can find advantages there.