BOYS

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 59, Rogers 24

Rogers 6 10 5 3 — 24

Academy 15 17 16 11 — 59

Rogers (9-4, 1-1) — Hutka 9, C.Riley 6, T.Sebek 4, K.Sebek 3, J.Riley 2,

Academy (17-6, 3-0) — Ta.Rambeau 12, TrRambeau 9, McWilliams 9, Mraz 8, Preddie 8, Kanouse 6, Cephus 5, White 2.

DISTRICT 17-2A

Chilton 42, Bruceville-Eddy 30

Bruceville-Eddy 2 12 9 7 — 30

Chilton 4 8 13 17 — 42

Bruceville-Eddy (NA, 0-3) — LaFavers 9, Spolster 9, Ensor 4, Miller 3, Stinson 2, Pate 1.

Chilton (NA, 2-1) — Bailey 15, Davis 11, Gaines 9, Cromer 5, Cook 2.

Valley Mills 48, Rosebud-Lott 42

Rosebud-Lott 14 5 14 9 — 42

Valley Mills 12 18 4 14 — 48

Rosebud-Lott (14-9, 2-1) — Truesdale 13, Adamez 10, Reyna 10, S.Buhl 4, Bravo 3, Z.Buhl 2.

Valley Mills (NA, 3-0) — McNair 13, Degrate 12, Mathews 8, McCutcheon 8, Simmons 4, Nix 3.

JV — Valley Mills 36, Rosebud-Lott 27

DISTRICT 25-2A

Thrall 44, Holland 30

Thrall 14 8 10 12 — 44

Holland 6 11 6 7 — 30

Thrall (NA, 1-1) — Williams 17, Vizena 10, Allen 6, Graham 5, Ochoa 4, Grisham 2.

Holland (NA, 0-3) — Frei 8, Evans 6, Tomasek 6, Burton 4, Ward 4, Pursche 2.

JV — Thrall 47, Holland 18

Other Scores

Temple 62, Copperas Cove 58

Hewitt Midway 81, Belton 74 (OT)

Bosqueville 38, Moody 31

GIRLS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Copperas Cove 61, Temple 53

Cove 9 20 9 23 — 61

Temple 15 9 16 13 — 53

Cove (19-7, 4-4) — Honea 17, McCloud 17, Pwell 16, Knotts 5, Wallace 4, Anderson 2.

Temple (17-10, 4-4) — Burleson 24, Hall 8, T. Johnson 7, Thomas 6, Crow 4, Russell 2.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 32, Rogers 30

Rogers 12 3 7 8 — 30

Academy 6 13 9 4 — 32

Rogers (15-9, 2-3) — T.Wolfe 13, Andel 6, Talafuse 5, Montalbo 3, B.Wolfe 3.

Academy (7-8, 5-0) — Erwin 11, Fossett 7, Conde 6, Fastzkie 5, Bolin 3.

JV — Rogers 32, Academy 18

DISTRICT 25-2A

Thrall 37, Holland 23

Thrall 12 8 4 13 — 37

Holland 6 5 6 6 — 23

Thrall (NA, 2-2) — Grisham 15, Knapek 6, Trotter 5, Martinez 4, Leschber 3, Copeland 2, Henderson 2.

Holland (10-14, 1-4) — Kriczky 8, Dickey 4, Martinez 3, Gadison 2, Wolf 2, Carter 2, Cross 2.

JV — Thrall 32, Holland 25

Other Scores

Salado 52, Lampasas 49

Gatesville 52, Lorena 31

Troy 59, Rockdale 48

Lexington 59, Cameron Yoe 29