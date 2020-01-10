BOYS
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 59, Rogers 24
Rogers 6 10 5 3 — 24
Academy 15 17 16 11 — 59
Rogers (9-4, 1-1) — Hutka 9, C.Riley 6, T.Sebek 4, K.Sebek 3, J.Riley 2,
Academy (17-6, 3-0) — Ta.Rambeau 12, TrRambeau 9, McWilliams 9, Mraz 8, Preddie 8, Kanouse 6, Cephus 5, White 2.
DISTRICT 17-2A
Chilton 42, Bruceville-Eddy 30
Bruceville-Eddy 2 12 9 7 — 30
Chilton 4 8 13 17 — 42
Bruceville-Eddy (NA, 0-3) — LaFavers 9, Spolster 9, Ensor 4, Miller 3, Stinson 2, Pate 1.
Chilton (NA, 2-1) — Bailey 15, Davis 11, Gaines 9, Cromer 5, Cook 2.
Valley Mills 48, Rosebud-Lott 42
Rosebud-Lott 14 5 14 9 — 42
Valley Mills 12 18 4 14 — 48
Rosebud-Lott (14-9, 2-1) — Truesdale 13, Adamez 10, Reyna 10, S.Buhl 4, Bravo 3, Z.Buhl 2.
Valley Mills (NA, 3-0) — McNair 13, Degrate 12, Mathews 8, McCutcheon 8, Simmons 4, Nix 3.
JV — Valley Mills 36, Rosebud-Lott 27
DISTRICT 25-2A
Thrall 44, Holland 30
Thrall 14 8 10 12 — 44
Holland 6 11 6 7 — 30
Thrall (NA, 1-1) — Williams 17, Vizena 10, Allen 6, Graham 5, Ochoa 4, Grisham 2.
Holland (NA, 0-3) — Frei 8, Evans 6, Tomasek 6, Burton 4, Ward 4, Pursche 2.
JV — Thrall 47, Holland 18
Other Scores
Temple 62, Copperas Cove 58
Hewitt Midway 81, Belton 74 (OT)
Bosqueville 38, Moody 31
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Copperas Cove 61, Temple 53
Cove 9 20 9 23 — 61
Temple 15 9 16 13 — 53
Cove (19-7, 4-4) — Honea 17, McCloud 17, Pwell 16, Knotts 5, Wallace 4, Anderson 2.
Temple (17-10, 4-4) — Burleson 24, Hall 8, T. Johnson 7, Thomas 6, Crow 4, Russell 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 32, Rogers 30
Rogers 12 3 7 8 — 30
Academy 6 13 9 4 — 32
Rogers (15-9, 2-3) — T.Wolfe 13, Andel 6, Talafuse 5, Montalbo 3, B.Wolfe 3.
Academy (7-8, 5-0) — Erwin 11, Fossett 7, Conde 6, Fastzkie 5, Bolin 3.
JV — Rogers 32, Academy 18
DISTRICT 25-2A
Thrall 37, Holland 23
Thrall 12 8 4 13 — 37
Holland 6 5 6 6 — 23
Thrall (NA, 2-2) — Grisham 15, Knapek 6, Trotter 5, Martinez 4, Leschber 3, Copeland 2, Henderson 2.
Holland (10-14, 1-4) — Kriczky 8, Dickey 4, Martinez 3, Gadison 2, Wolf 2, Carter 2, Cross 2.
JV — Thrall 32, Holland 25
Other Scores
Salado 52, Lampasas 49
Gatesville 52, Lorena 31
Troy 59, Rockdale 48
Lexington 59, Cameron Yoe 29