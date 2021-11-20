BELTON — It was never easy and rarely pretty, particularly for both offenses. The bottom line of the playoffs, though, is less about how and more about who — who survives to play another week, and who stacks their shoulder pads for the winter.
On a windy Saturday afternoon at Crusader Stadium, Mary Hardin-Baylor made sure it was the former.
No. 2 UMHB stuck to its offensive game plan for all 60 minutes and reaped the dividends during a fourth quarter in which the Crusaders finally wore down the defense of No. 14 Trinity to produce the day’s only touchdown and escape with a 13-3 victory in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“As an offense, we wanted to keep pounding and wear them down as best as we could,” UMHB running back Aphonso Thomas said. “They were a very good team, so we knew it would be a physical game. We just tried our best to outlast them and be physical longer.”
Bottled up for only 48 yards through the first three quarters, Thomas churned out 48 more in the fourth — including a 17-yard touchdown run on a gutsy fourth-and-1 call with 2:05 remaining to seal the outcome.
UMHB (11-0) had taken possession at the Trinity 39-yard line with 3:49 left, and four bruising Thomas runs moved the Crusaders to the 22. On fourth-and-6 from there, Brandon Cunningham kicked a 39-yard field goal that would have pushed UMHB’s lead to 9-3 but, following an offside penalty by the Tigers (9-1), Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg opted to take the points off the board and go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 17.
Thomas took the handoff and burst through a crease for the game-clinching TD.
“Who is dumb enough to do that? I’ve always been taught don’t ever take points off the board,” Fredenburg quipped before turning serious. “A field goal, though, still would have given them a chance to win it with a touchdown, so I was thinking that I would like to go for it. The odds of us (converting on fourth-and-6) weren’t good, though. So when we got the opportunity on fourth-and-1, I felt like getting a touchdown would end the ballgame.”
It did, sending the Crusaders into the second round to host No. 19 Birmingham-Southern (10-1) next Saturday.
Thomas finished with 96 yards on 26 carries, and Kenneth Cormier had 16 attempts for 70 yards on a day when both teams found it difficult to complete passes in 15-20 mph winds.
“It was a physical game. Give props to them,” said Trinity linebacker Caleb Harmel, who had a game-high 16 tackles. “I wouldn’t say we were fading away (in the fourth quarter). They were just finding the creases a little bit more, specifically on that touchdown.”
There was only one scoring play per quarter, starting with Blake Lin’s 28-yard field goal that gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
They never scored again, stymied by UMHB linebackers Akeem Jackson (11 tackles) and Jacob Mueller (10 tackles) along with the rest of a Crusaders defense that yielded only 212 yards and those three points — 245 yards and 44 points below Trinity’s average.
“UMHB just has a great defense. They have great players in the box, and we struggled to run the ball today,” said Tigers quarterback Tucker Horn, who was just 20-of-40 passing, threw two interceptions — twice as many as he had in the regular season — and saw his running backs produce only 31 yards. “Things are really tough when it’s hard to run the ball.”
The Crusaders tied it with Anthony Avila’s 42-yard field goal with 59 seconds left before halftime and had to settle for Cunningham’s 33-yard field goal after having first-and-goal at the Trinity 8 with 4 minutes remaining in the third.
UMHB also failed to cash in on Titus Dunk’s leaping interception of a Horn pass at the Tigers 27 early in the fourth, moving only 3 yards before Cunningham’s 41-yard attempt sailed wide right.
It was two possessions later that Thomas and his offensive line sealed it.
“I think this is going to serve as an incredible eye-opening experience about the level of play we’re going to encounter and how it has risen across the board,” Fredenburg said. “Trinity gave an incredible effort and was very well-coached, and that will happen (with all of our opponents) the rest of our season.”
And that’s all that mattered to the Crusaders — that there is more to their season as they chase their second national title.
“I don’t think we underestimated those guys,” said UMHB quarterback Kyle King, who was 10-of-22 passing for 128 yards with an interception. “They have the No. 2 defense in the country, so we called a game that we thought would win. It’s win and advance at this point, and that’s what we did.”