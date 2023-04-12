BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Weatherford 10, Temple College 0 (6)
TC 000 000 — 0 6 3
W’ford 306 001 — 10 8 0
W—Fortenberry. L—Westbrook. HR—W: Villeneuve. 2B—W: Pendley.
Records — Temple College 25-14, 14-7 in NTJCAC; Weatherford 32-8, 15-2.
Temple College 16, Weatherford 9
TC 116 002 402 — 16 12 1
W’ford 403 000 101 — 9 10 1
W—Baumann. L—Giese. 3B—W: Baran. 2B—W: Baran, Arthur, Clark; T: Larranaga 2, Climie 2, Cantrell, Christian, Williams.
Records — Temple College 26-14, 15-7 in NTJCAC; Weatherford 32-9, 15-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday’s Late Scores
Academy 7, Rogers 4
Salado 3, Robinson 1
Lorena 7, Cameron Yoe 1
Troy 12, Lexington 2
Gatesville 20, Waco Connally 1
Rockdale 10, McGregor 9
Granger 4, Thrall 3
Moody 9, Crawford 1
Bosqueville 33, Moody 0
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Temple College 4, Weatherford 3 (8)
W’ford 000 001 02 — 3 7 2
TC 000 001 03 — 4 9 1
Gunther, Sales (8) and Horton. Grace, Sayas (8) and Hickey. W—Sayas. L—Sales. HR—W: Guay; T: Grace. 3B—W: Montoya. 2B—W: Fonoti, Bean; T: Budisalovich, Moala.
Records — Weatherford 31-9, 16-5 in NTJCAC; Temple College 33-10, 15-6.
Temple College 4, Weatherford 3 (8)
W’ford 001 101 00 — 3 8 0
TC 000 003 01 — 4 6 2
Hatthorn, Lamb (6) and Horton. Tetreault and Hickey. W—Tetreault. L—Lamb. HR—W: Fonoti. 2B—W: Montoya, Bean; T: Kennedy, Jackson, Grace.
Records — Weatherford 31-10, 16-6 in NTJCAC; Temple College 34-10, 16-6.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday’s Late Scores
Lexington 3, Troy 2
Lorena 6, Cameron Yoe 4
McGregor 12, Rockdale 2
Waco Connally 13, Gatesville 3
Salado 2, Robinson 0
Bosqueville 5, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Jarrell 15, Lago Vista 0
Granger 25, Chilton 0
Bremond 17, Bartlett 0