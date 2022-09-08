BELTON — Ethan Sandoval has not forgotten the way he was treated.
There were practices early in his high school career when Belton’s lineman was literally pushed around by bigger, stronger teammates who would continually criticize and correct his form on the field.
As a young athlete, it was a humbling experience at times, but it was necessary.
“I still remember my sophomore year,” Sandoval said. “I would be scouting for the varsity team, and (former Tigers first-team all-district offensive guard) Thomas Bowman would come hit me and just lay me out. Then, he’d pick me up and tell me how to fix it or how to get around it. It was great.”
Now, Sandoval plays a similar role as he navigates through his final season with the Tigers, and while the right tackle cherishes the opportunity to help groom the next generation, he also is delivering on the field.
With Sandoval helping to anchor the offensive line, Belton recorded 488 total yards in a season-opening 34-27 victory against Pflugerville Hendrickson. It was the team’s most yards in a game since tallying 523 yards in a 56-33 win against Ellison in 2020.
Furthermore, the Tigers’ 417 yards passing versus the Hawks were the most since accounting for 524 in a 2018 blowout of Ellison (86-55).
Then, Sandoval excelled in defeat, grading at an 80 percent for his role in Belton’s 42-7 loss at Brenham last week. The number grade is calculated based on receiving positive and negative marks for every play in which he took part.
Although the statistics help, Sandoval believes intangibles are critical to the Tigers’ success after never leading in their road opener against the Cubs last week.
“We’re not just working on the football aspect of things,” he said. “We’ve been working on our mental approach and picking up any slack with that. I don’t think any of that will be a problem again.
“Our mental game is right, our leadership on the team is better, and we are just focusing on the game.”
Belton will attempt to bounce back from its first loss of the season tonight, when it hosts Huntsville (1-1) at 7 p.m., and the Tigers’ offense will be tested.
Last week against Bryan, the Hornets’ defense held the Vikings on the game’s final drive to preserve a 21-14 win. Additionally, Huntsville created four turnovers in the contest.
Winning is only part of what Sandoval hopes to accomplish this season, though.
“I’m really trying to enjoy my senior year,” he said. “We have dinners as a team or as an offensive line, and we’ll just sit down and just really let it sink in that this is our team and this is our year.
“I want to soak it all up.”
Regardless of how this week or the remainder of the season plays out, Sandoval wants to contribute in any way possible, understanding his time with the Tigers is coming to a close.
And he does not want future players to forget the way he treated them.
“We’re trying to build up the guys underneath us, and they are trying to build up the guys under them,” Sandoval said. “The goal is to bring everyone up and make everyone better.
“I just love being a guy in a position to help these younger guys get better, because they are our future.”