BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 51, Killeen 45

Killeen 15 11 12 7 — 45

Temple 12 16 8 15 — 51

Killeen (2-11, 0-6) — Davis 16, AB Oladipo 14, Blas 6, White 4, Clay 4, AD Oladipo 1.

Temple (4-10, 1-5) — Jayl.Hall 21, Jackson 12, Auston 8, Gutierrez 3, Wells 3, Stewart 2, Hudson 2.

JV — Temple 41, Killeen 36

Belton 78, Killeen Shoemaker 68

Shoemaker 13 9 22 24 — 68

Belton 15 15 21 27 — 78

Shoemaker (5-11, 3-3) — Owen 18, Gonzales 13, Jackson 11, Cotto-Figuerora 10, Hudson 8, Herrera 6, Kendrick 2.

Belton (14-3, 5-1) — TJ Johnson 34, Tr.Johnson 19, Downs 15, Jones 10.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 60, Caldwell 41

Caldwell 8 13 8 12 — 41

Rogers 12 19 20 9 — 60

Caldwell (5-12, 2-3) — Burns 11, Davis 9, Hewitt 4, Recio 4, Aly 3, D.Johnson 3, Blinka 3, Lucero 3.

Rogers (11-8, 5-0) — Hutka 17, K.Sebek 17, Mills 9, Craig 6, T.Sebek 5, Glaser 3, Dolgener 2, Hairston 1.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 64, Milano 54

Milano 20 8 12 14 — 54

Holland 16 11 14 23 — 64

Milano — Richards 15, Averett 12, Todd 12, Telg 10, Gordon 5.

Holland (6-6, 1-1) — Pursche 15, Cantu 15, Frei 14, Coats 14, Tomasek 4, J.Evans 2.

Other Scores

District 19-3A

Cameron Yoe 75, Florence 38

District 17-2A

Rosebud-Lott 55, Moody 45

GIRLS

DISTRICT 17-3A

Troy 62, Giddings 46

Giddings 10 14 9 13 — 46

Troy 23 15 11 13 — 62

Giddings — Melker 23, Aldridge 10, Graete 7, Rodea 5, Jackson 1.

Troy — Mosley 30, Cavanaugh 13, Farmer 6, DeLeon 6, Pierce 2, Yanez 2.

JV — Troy 33, Giddings 29

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 47, Caldwell 36

Caldwell 4 12 14 6 — 36

Rogers 12 15 13 7 — 47

Caldwell (4-13, 1-6) — Mathis 13, Flores 11, Bell 4, Taylor 4, Alocer 2, Jones 2.

Rogers (12-4, 5-2) — Chervenka 15, Wolfe 10, Andel 9, H.Talafuse 8, Montalbo 3, McCormick 2.

JV — Rogers 25, Caldwell 9

DISTRICT 17-2A

Rosebud-Lott 40, Moody 36

Rosebud-Lott 15 6 8 11 — 40

Moody 8 13 4 11 — 36

Rosebud-Lott (8-7, 4-2) — Hering 15, Willberg 11, Walker 8, McGinniss 4, Edwards 2.

Moody (NA) — Tan. Pruett 9, Tar. Pruett 8, Drive 6, Chatham 6, Hale 2, Goodwin 2, Chatham 2.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 50, Milano 19

Milano 5 8 2 4 — 19

Holland 9 14 20 7 — 50

Milano — McBrewer 6, Rose 6, Popham 5, Compton 2.

Holland (15-3, 3-1) — Wolf 14, S.Kurtz 9, Dickey 8, Cross 5, K.Martinez 5, M.Kriczky 4, Gadison 3, K.Kriczky 2.

JV — Holland 42, Milano 22

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Temple 46, Killeen 35

Killeen Shoemaker 36, Belton 26

District 19-4A

Jarrell 72, Lake Belton 58