BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 51, Killeen 45
Killeen 15 11 12 7 — 45
Temple 12 16 8 15 — 51
Killeen (2-11, 0-6) — Davis 16, AB Oladipo 14, Blas 6, White 4, Clay 4, AD Oladipo 1.
Temple (4-10, 1-5) — Jayl.Hall 21, Jackson 12, Auston 8, Gutierrez 3, Wells 3, Stewart 2, Hudson 2.
JV — Temple 41, Killeen 36
Belton 78, Killeen Shoemaker 68
Shoemaker 13 9 22 24 — 68
Belton 15 15 21 27 — 78
Shoemaker (5-11, 3-3) — Owen 18, Gonzales 13, Jackson 11, Cotto-Figuerora 10, Hudson 8, Herrera 6, Kendrick 2.
Belton (14-3, 5-1) — TJ Johnson 34, Tr.Johnson 19, Downs 15, Jones 10.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 60, Caldwell 41
Caldwell 8 13 8 12 — 41
Rogers 12 19 20 9 — 60
Caldwell (5-12, 2-3) — Burns 11, Davis 9, Hewitt 4, Recio 4, Aly 3, D.Johnson 3, Blinka 3, Lucero 3.
Rogers (11-8, 5-0) — Hutka 17, K.Sebek 17, Mills 9, Craig 6, T.Sebek 5, Glaser 3, Dolgener 2, Hairston 1.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 64, Milano 54
Milano 20 8 12 14 — 54
Holland 16 11 14 23 — 64
Milano — Richards 15, Averett 12, Todd 12, Telg 10, Gordon 5.
Holland (6-6, 1-1) — Pursche 15, Cantu 15, Frei 14, Coats 14, Tomasek 4, J.Evans 2.
Other Scores
District 19-3A
Cameron Yoe 75, Florence 38
District 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 55, Moody 45
GIRLS
DISTRICT 17-3A
Troy 62, Giddings 46
Giddings 10 14 9 13 — 46
Troy 23 15 11 13 — 62
Giddings — Melker 23, Aldridge 10, Graete 7, Rodea 5, Jackson 1.
Troy — Mosley 30, Cavanaugh 13, Farmer 6, DeLeon 6, Pierce 2, Yanez 2.
JV — Troy 33, Giddings 29
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 47, Caldwell 36
Caldwell 4 12 14 6 — 36
Rogers 12 15 13 7 — 47
Caldwell (4-13, 1-6) — Mathis 13, Flores 11, Bell 4, Taylor 4, Alocer 2, Jones 2.
Rogers (12-4, 5-2) — Chervenka 15, Wolfe 10, Andel 9, H.Talafuse 8, Montalbo 3, McCormick 2.
JV — Rogers 25, Caldwell 9
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 40, Moody 36
Rosebud-Lott 15 6 8 11 — 40
Moody 8 13 4 11 — 36
Rosebud-Lott (8-7, 4-2) — Hering 15, Willberg 11, Walker 8, McGinniss 4, Edwards 2.
Moody (NA) — Tan. Pruett 9, Tar. Pruett 8, Drive 6, Chatham 6, Hale 2, Goodwin 2, Chatham 2.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 50, Milano 19
Milano 5 8 2 4 — 19
Holland 9 14 20 7 — 50
Milano — McBrewer 6, Rose 6, Popham 5, Compton 2.
Holland (15-3, 3-1) — Wolf 14, S.Kurtz 9, Dickey 8, Cross 5, K.Martinez 5, M.Kriczky 4, Gadison 3, K.Kriczky 2.
JV — Holland 42, Milano 22
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Temple 46, Killeen 35
Killeen Shoemaker 36, Belton 26
District 19-4A
Jarrell 72, Lake Belton 58