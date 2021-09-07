BELTON — Looking for some momentum and confidence going into district play, the Belton Lady Tigers were hungry Tuesday night for an impressive showing against the Hutto Lady Hippos.
Mission accomplished, because the 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Hutto should provide Belton the confidence it needs before starting District 12-6A competition Friday.
“It feels really nice before district, getting the win,” Belton senior hitter Emily Revis said. “It’s a big accomplishment. With our crowd here cheering us on the whole way, it feels really great.”
Revis finished the night with a couple of aces and 12 kills, including an emphatic spike to close out a solid comeback effort by the Lady Tigers in the third set after they trailed 23-18 before winning seven straight points.
“We’ve done stuff like that before,” Revis said of coming back in the third. “It’s nothing new for us, and it’s an awesome feeling knowing all of our teammates are working together and we can come back from a deficit.”
The match was in stark contrast to the Lady Tigers’ home opener a week ago, when Belton (12-13) led Hewitt Midway late in the opening two sets but didn’t close out either one, resulting in a three-set loss.
A week later, after dropping the opening set to the Lady Hippos (7-14), the Lady Tigers were on a mission.
A back-and-forth battle early in the second set had Belton leading, 16-15 before the Lady Tigers took off. A kill by Kylie Blomquist started a four-point run that she capped with an ace, before Hutto made it 20-16. Belton came right back with another run, winning the final five points of the set, highlighted by a block and kill by Revis to close out the set.
After leading the third set 13-6, the Lady Tigers were in a battle again. Hutto won seven straight points to tie it at 13 and added three consecutive kills by Hailey Bartley to highlight a five point run for a 23-18 advantage.
Belton responded with sophomore Carson Thiebaud at the service line. She had three aces, and Revis had two kills, including the final one of the set to give the Lady Tigers a 2-1 match lead.
“It’s a point-by-point game,” Revis said. “It’s never over until it’s actually over, and our team is really good about fighting through and keeping a good mindset.”
Hutto’s only lead in the fourth was at 3-2, and Belton made sure there would not be a fifth set. The Lady Tigers had several big runs, including winning six of the final seven points to close out the match.
“We never want to get complacent,” Revis said. “Hutto is a good team, with good setters, good hitters. That’s why we just focus on playing our game. Each set is a new set, and what’s happened in the past doesn’t matter.”
Makaelyn Perez led the Lady Tigers with 15 kills and two blocks. Revis, added 16 digs.
Kamryn Haynes had 14 kills, and Akire Jones had nine kills and four blocks for Hutto.
Belton plays Friday’s 12-6A opener at home against Killeen.