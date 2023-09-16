BELTON — Following two mistake-filled outings to open the season, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s performance was improved by leaps and bounds Saturday afternoon, when the Crusaders gave No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater a run for its money.
When the final horn sounded, though, it was the Warhawks who walked as victors while UMHB settled for the belief that it’s heading the right direction and better things are still yet to come.
UW-Whitewater was held to only half of its usual offensive output but leaned on its defense for some crucial fourth-down stops, holding on to eke out a 17-14 victory over the 19th-ranked Crusaders on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
Unlike its first two losses in which UMHB fell behind by two or more scores early and struggled throughout, the Crusaders (0-3) had their chances to chalk up a win Saturday before beginning American Southwest Conference play next Saturday at home against McMurry.
“We took a huge step today, the offense and the defense. They’re a really physical team and it sure seemed like we held our own. I thought our confidence grew as the game went on and we settled in,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “There’s no such thing as a moral victory, but I do hope that our guys see this and know that we don’t have to believe just on pure faith. We can actually see guys making plays for us, that we have a lot of talent and that we can be a really good football team.
“I’m proud of my team. I thought they played their hearts out. We just have to execute in those critical moments when Whitewater did and we didn’t.”
UMHB had two first-half drives end in Warhawks territory when it was stuffed on fourth-and-1, and the biggest stop of the game came when another sneak by Crusaders quarterback Isaac Phe on fourth-and-1 ended with his fumble at the UW-Whitewater 44 with 4:48 remaining and UMHB down by three points.
“I really thought the forward progress was stopped. The official on our side blew his whistle,” Harmon said. “I don’t know how that got called a fumble.”
A first half filled with time-consuming drives included only four possessions for each team.
Following a delay of 3 hours because of storms, UW-Whitewater took the opening kickoff and moved 73 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Tamir Thomas for a 7-0 lead 5 minutes in.
UMHB was on its way to answering on its first chance but was stuffed on back-to-back runs at the Warhawks 36 and turned over the ball on downs.
The Crusaders pulled even, though, on their next possession. Phe’s 31-yard pass to TJ Rone and 13-yard toss to Kenneth Cormier put UMHB on the UW-Whitewater doorstep, and Phe’s sneak from the 1 on the second play of the second quarter knotted it at 7-all.
After the ensuing kickoff return set up the Warhawks at their 47, they chewed 7:19 off the clock while driving for Thomas’ 4-yard TD run that put them up 14-7 at the 6:55 mark of the second.
The Crusaders marched into UW-Whitewater territory but were turned away again, losing a yard on third-down and fourth-down runs with 2:33 left before the break, and went into halftime down 14-7.
UMHB tied it again on the first possession of the second half, covering 85 yards in 10 plays — including Phe’s 10-yard pass to Jerry Day on third-and-10 — and scoring with Phe’s well-placed 33-yard throw to Rone down the middle of the field.
The Warhawks moved out front on their ensuing drive that consumed exactly 6 minutes and ended with Jeff Isotalo-McGuire’s 46-yard field goal for a 17-14 advantage that stood the rest of the way.
“They’re such a great program with great tradition. They’re coached well and they play hard. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle,” first-year UW-Whitewater head coach Jace Rindahl said. “We have to be a team that can run the ball in the second half, and we didn’t do great job of that in the fourth quarter. But we found a way to win.”
Of UMHB’s final four possessions, two were ended by fumbles and the last by an interception in Warhawks territory in the closing seconds.
UW-Whitewater, which came in averaging 510 yards per game, mustered only 255 against a swarming UMHB defense.
“We take pride in our defense, and our defensive line played great today. The tradition of our program is built on great defense,” Crusaders linebacker Durand Hill said. “We’ve progressed every week. We just made too many minor mistakes today that caught up to us in the end.”
In his second career start, Phe was 15-of-25 for 192 yards. Cormier ran for a team-high 67 yards as UMHB totaled 309 yards overall in its most well-rounded effort of the young season.
“We know at 0-3, we have to win the conference to get in the playoffs. There’s no (at-large) bid for us,” Harmon said. “We have to win the conference, and then anything can happen once you’re in the playoffs.”