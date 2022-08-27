Abusing game officials in Texas has risen to the level of almost being a sport within a sport.
Officials have had their fill and are shifting the onus of curbing excessive and threatening behavior against referees and umpires onto the schools, according to a policy set forth by the Texas Association of Sports Officials and its board of directors.
Known as the Abuse of Officials Policy, TASO put a statement in place to provide a safer environment for officials and to combat a chronic shortage of members within its ranks.
“We don’t have a recruiting problem. We have a retention problem,” TASO assistant executive director Bill Theodore said. “The No. 1 reason we can control this is by dealing with abuse.”
Roughly half of first-year officials don’t come back for a second year, and active officials are down to about 20 percent by the third year. Other than natural occurrences such as moving or job changes or family concerns, the top reason for their departure is the prospect of verbal and sometimes physical abuse.
The problem has escalated far beyond the incessantly tired old — and usually non-sensical — screams of “call it both ways.” Greater incidents of officials being cursed at, threatened, followed to their vehicles and physically assaulted are such that it forced TASO to, metaphorically speaking, fight back.
“The list of incidents is long whether it’s fans, coaches or players saying something,” Theodore said. “It’s gotten to the point where we have to do something or our officials won’t call your school’s sporting events.”
While coaches and players are listed, the two-page policy is clearly aimed at issues with spectators in mind. Disciplinary means are in place through the UIL for coaches and players who are involved. Not so much with fans.
Most people have seen the viral videos of knucklehead parents getting into fights at youth sporting events. It’s doesn’t stop there. That’s just the breeding ground for the same behavior at the next level.
“You see this in club sports where parents aren’t held accountable by anybody,” Theodore said. “It’s in the amateur youth sports where this originates.”
TASO consists of seven divisions, one for each sport it officiates — baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball and water polo — with a president’s council for each. The policy states that “at any point during a school year, if an individual school has three submitted incident reports indicating excessive verbal abuse and/or physical abuse, including threats of physical abuse from any combination of players, coaches or spectators” the TASO staff will review each incident.
If a majority of the president’s council deems that the incident reports demonstrate a culture of failing to control such incidents, the executive director will notify the school’s athletic director and/or superintendent requesting that the school respond with a detailed plan on how it will control such conduct within seven days of the notice. A lack of an adequate plan and failure to address a “negative culture of abuse” could lead to TASO refusing to assign officials to home games for that school until it is properly addressed.
Keep in mind that it’s three incidents for the overall athletic program, not for just one sport or one individual.
“We have a great working relationship with the UIL,” Theodore said. “But when it comes to the schools, we have to take care of our own.”
Typically, a school administrator — often another coach or principal — is on duty at home sporting events to keep an eye out for overboard behavior. While being a presence, school administrators aren’t always proactive in protecting officials, Theodore said, adding that some fear offending the perpetrators involved because of their status in the school or community.
“We had incidents last year where officials were followed to their cars, got into fistfights, had their cars keyed in the parking lot and vocally abused,” Theodore said. “Game administrators were nowhere to be found.
“They are the first people we look for and the first thing I say is, ‘My problem is your problem.’ We need a safe place to dress and to get to and from the court or field. We want to be walked to our cars. I’d say 70 percent of the time that doesn’t happen.”
Theodore said basketball and soccer “run neck and neck” when it comes to the problematic abuse issues, adding that indoor sports tend to generate the most reaction because of the proximity of spectators and nature of the games.
Theodore, whose brother, Steve, is the chief operating officer at Mary Hardin-Baylor, said he often attends Crusaders home football games.
“They have 6,000-7,000 fans there and I’ve never seen a problem,” he said. “The majority of places do things right, but some places have a lackadaisical attitude.”