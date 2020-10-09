Temple head coach Scott Stewart almost was at a loss for words. Well, not quite, but two of the terms he did pick out — funky and weird — were telling, especially after the Wildcats’ defense allowed a season-low 286 yards and their offense produced a season-high 392, and yet they trailed by as much as 28 against Arlington Martin on Friday night.
“Looking here, it’s kind of still like, what the heck just happened,” Stewart said.
The most obvious answer: special teams.
The Warriors’ Lenard Lemons had kickoff return touchdowns of 95 and 100 yards, Calum Davidson made two 49-yard field goals and Martin also recovered a bad Temple snap in the end zone for a TD in an eventual 43-25 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
“We spend a lot of time, we invest a lot of time on special teams and when you spend a lot of time on special teams, you expect to reap the rewards of it and expect that time to pay dividends to you,” Warriors coach Bob Wager said. “Thankfully, it did in several phases tonight.”
The three touchdowns and two field goals via special teams overshadowed an otherwise close contest, including two ties during the game’s first 16 minutes.
But Lemons’ first kickoff return put Martin up 23-15 and uncorked a string of 28 straight points for the visitors.
“Our kids are fighters. We just were atrocious on special teams tonight,” Stewart said. “We have to take a look at personnel. We’ll take a look at some scheme stuff. We’ve been pretty solid, but again, hat’s off to (Martin).”
Running back Samari Howard sliced and diced his way to a season-high 174 yards rushing and one TD for Temple (2-1). Quarterback Humberto Arizmendi completed 12 of 22 passes for 125 yards — including a 21-yard TD to AJ McDuffy — and Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s 73-yard scoring strike to Jonah Walker with 7 seconds to go in the fourth quarter proved to be the longest play from scrimmage for either club.
Quarterback Zach Mundell had a 1-yard rushing TD and Nick Panella caught Cydd Ford’s 4-yard TD pass to account for the Warriors’ non-special teams scores.
“We all made mistakes. We just have to improve for next week,” Arizmendi said. “This is already in the past. I feel like we needed this game. This game taught us a lot of what we need to do going forward.”
The Warriors’ first touchdown fell into their laps after a snap sailed over punter Aaron Wagaman’s head at the end of Temple’s first possession and was recovered by Zaire Barrow in the end zone. Martin (2-1) converted a 2-point pass and led 8-0 just 1:14 into the game.
The Wildcats countered on their next possession with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with Howard’s 14-yard TD run. Temple dipped into its 2-point playbook and had Howard toss to Wagaman for the conversion that pulled the Wildcats even at 8 with 5:52 left in the first.
Placide Djungu-Sungu’s interception and 49-yard return set up Mundell’s 1-yard TD on the next snap for Martin’s 15-8 advantage at 9:59.
It took Temple three plays to respond — Howard’s 8-yard run, a 29-yard catch and run by Harrison-Pilot and McDuffy’s 21-yard TD reception at the very back of the end zone to briefly get the Wildcats back even 15-all.
Lemons’ first kick return followed, and the Warriors didn’t look back.
“We’re going to take a hard look, especially at us coaches and make sure we fix on the highlight points of where we need to get better,” Stewart said. “We’re definitely not going to beat them up over this. We didn’t score enough points against a really, really good football team.”
ARLINGTON MARTIN 43, TEMPLE 25
Martin 8 18 14 3 — 43
Temple 8 7 0 10 — 25
Mar — Zaire Burrow fumble recovered in end zone (Ernest Cooper pass from Javien Torviano)
Tem — Samari Howard 14 run (Aaron Wagaman pass from Howard)
Mar — Zach Mundell 1 run (Calum Davidson kick)
Tem — AJ McDuffy 21 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Mar — Lenard Lemons 95 kickoff return (Torviano run)
Mar — Davidson 49 field goal
Mar — Lemons 100 kickoff return (Davidson kick)
Mar — Nick Panella 4 pass from Cydd Ford (Davidson kick)
Mar — Davidson 49 field goal
Tem — Wagaman 34 field goal
Tem — Jonah Walker 73 pass from Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Wagaman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mar Tem
First downs 11 20
Rushes-yards 27-139 45-194
Passing yards 147 198
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-20-0 13-26-1
Punts-average 5-48 4-41.75
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0
Penalties-yards 11-83 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Martin: Barrow 7-65, Mundell 11-63, DK Smittick 4-20, Cal Robinson 2-8, Amiel Brooks 1-0, Ford 2-(-17); Temple: Howard 26-174, Jalen Robinson 3-27, Harrison-Pilot 4-15, Wagaman 1-12, Arizmendi 9-5, Thomas McVade 1-5, team 1-(-29).
PASSING — Martin: Mundell 9-18-0-128, Ford 2-2-0-19; Temple: Arizmendi 12-22-1-125, Harrison-Pilot 1-4-0-73.
RECEIVING — Martin: Angel Merida 3-68, Ford 3-43, Mundell 1-15, Smittick 1-8, Barrow 1-6, Panella 1-4, Kyron Askey 1-3; Temple: Walker 1-73, Harrison-Pilot 2-54, AJ McDuffy 3-37, Luke Allen 4-33, Ke’Andre Smith 1-2, Howard 1-2, Tr’Darius Taylor 1-(-3).