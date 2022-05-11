HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Temple’s Blue-White scrimmage scheduled for tonight
Temple’s annual Blue-White spring scrimmage is slated to kickoff a 5 p.m. today at Wildcat Stadium.
The fan-friendly sneak peek at the 2022 squad will cap about a month of spring practices and send the squad into summer before fall camp commences in August.
The Wildcats’ season opener is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at McKinney.
COLLEGE GOLF
UMHB men miss cut at DIII tourney; Mitas advances
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — Mary Hardin-Baylor carded a second-round 314 on Tuesday and didn’t make the 18-team cut at the NCAA Division III tournament, but the Crusaders’ Parker Mitas won a playoff to earn a medalist spot in the final two rounds at Mission Inn resort.
UMHB (306-314) had a two-round total of 48-over 620 to finish in 21st place, three strokes shy of the cut line and 39 shots behind leader Methodist.
Mitas followed his first-round 77 with a 73 to tie for the sixth medalist spot then holed a 45-foot putt on the first playoff hole to secure his tee time for the next two rounds. He was at 7 over, tied for 31st and nine strokes behind individual leader Henry Angler of Methodist.
Nikolas Keratsopoulos (74-77—151), William Sammons (75-84—159), Andrew Baucum (80-80—160) and Harrison Jaeger (84-86—170) rounded out the Crusaders’ scores.
UMHB women sit 16th; McConnell tied for fourth at national tourney
HOUSTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor turned in a second-round 316 on Tuesday and was in 16th place at the NCAA Division III tournament at Bay Oaks Country Club, where the Lady Crusaders’ Sydney McConnell was tied for fourth in the medalist standings.
UMHB (322-316—638) was 62 over at the event’s midway point, 50 shots behind leader Emory.
McConnell fired her second straight round of 73 and was part of a six-way tie for fourth at 2 over, just four strokes back of leader Aliea Clark of New York University.
Sarah Kmiecik (83-76—159), Lily Self (86-81—167), Avery Hill (80-88—168) and Lexie Manriquez (87-86—173) completed the Lady Crusaders’ card.