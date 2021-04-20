BROWNWOOD — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Sydney McConnell carded a 74 in the final round Tuesday to win the American Southwest Conference women’s golf individual title.
McConnell (77-74—151) beat Texas-Dallas’ Lindy Patterson by one stroke at The Hideout Golf Club, where UMHB (324-321—645) finished second in the team standings — 19 strokes behind champion UT-Dallas.
UMHB’s Jade Ming (79-83—162) was ninth, and Jo Tiger (83-82—165), Sarah Kmiecik (85-82—167) and Lily Self (85-86—171) rounded out the Lady Crusaders’ scoring.