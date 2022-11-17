SAN ANTONIO — Kelan Brown threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and Refugio limited Holland to 169 total yards in the Bobcats’ 56-9 victory over the Hornets in a Class 2A Division I area-round playoff game Thursday night.
Holland eliminated by Refugio in area round
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
