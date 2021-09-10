BELTON — After being stymied for much of the second half, Pflugerville Hendrickson made plays when it most needed them down the stretch, including an 11-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Rodriguez to Allen Fernett with 2:30 left to grab a 17-14 win over Belton on Friday at Tiger Field.
Fernett’s catch came on fourth-and-5 and marked the second fourth-down conversion the Hawks (1-2) had on their 10-play, game-winning drive.
Rodriguez also connected with D.J. Pinkerton on fourth-and-14 from the Belton 31 to extend the drive on a play in which Rodriguez had to pick up a short snap off the turf and then find Pinkerton in traffic.
The receptions were the only two of the second half for Hendrickson, which misfired on its first 11 throws of the half.
“It was one of those plays when the ball’s fumbled and a guy picks it up. When that kind of thing happens, sometimes people freeze and sometimes it’s good for the offense,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “They can make a play out of it, and unfortunately, they did.”
Belton (1-2) still had two possessions to respond following the score, but the Hawks’ Kylar Mahoney finished both with interceptions, the last of which came with 1:02 left to ice Hendrickson’s first win of the season.
“When you fumble inside the 5 going in to score (in the first half) and you miss two field goals, those would have been kind of the difference in the game,” Sniffin said. “It sucks losing to a team that you’re better than, but we have to make sure that we continue to grow.”
After trailing all game, Belton (1-2) seemed poised to seize the comeback after it took its first lead on a seven-play drive that Slade LeBlanc capped with a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:19 remaining, making for a 14-10 Tigers lead.
But Hendrickson got a 53-yard return from Nadrian Miller on the ensuing kickoff to set up its final scoring drive.
LeBlanc, who started at tailback, finished with a game-high 82 yards on 17 carries.
Belton’s Kage Carmichael took an interception return 34 yards for a score on the second play of the third quarter to give the Tigers their first points.
Belton managed to move the ball in spots in the first half, but turnovers hurt it on its opening two possessions, and a missed 45-yard field goal ended another drive to start the second quarter.
Hendrickson maintained a 2-0 edge in turnovers through halftime — and a plus-three advantage overall — including a Maurice Price 56-yard interception return for the game’s first points, which came after Ty Brown’s pass glanced off the fingertips of a leaping Seth Morgan and into the waiting Price’s hands. Price then cut back across the left side of the field to outrun the Tigers to the end zone.
Belton followed that with its longest drive of the half, a seven-play march that covered 70 yards and reached the Hawks 1 after Javier Luna ripped off a 22-yard run and Brown connected with Morgan on a 23-yard gain to the Hendrickson 5.
But, following an Elijah Warner 4-yard plow to the 1, a LeBlanc fumble was recovered by the Hawks’ Cedric Roberts on the ensuing play.
Belton still maintained an 8-3 advantage in first downs through most of the first half, but Hendrickson’s last drive of the first half made up most of that margin as the Hawks picked up four first downs on an 11-play possession that reached the Tigers 8 following a 15-yard completion from Rodriguez to Da’reyone Holloman.
An illegal shift penalty and a holding call stalled the Hawks, but they still pushed their lead to two scores when Kaelon Jones drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to make for a 10-0 lead.
PFLUGERVILLE HENDRICKSON 17,
BELTON 14
Hendrickson 7 3 0 7 — 17
Belton 0 0 7 7 — 14
Hen — Maurice Price 56 interception return (Kaelon Jones kick)
Hen — Jones 40 field goal
Bel — Kage Carmichael 34 interception return (Zach White kick)
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 5 run (White kick)
Hen — Allen Fernett 11 pass from Joseph Rodriguez (Jones kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hen Bel
First downs 9 13
Rushes-yards 30-78 35-151
Passing yards 88 113
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-26-1 12-25-3
Punts-average 7-26.7 3-35.6
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 8-75 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hendrickson: Rodriguez 7-42, Da’reyone Holloman 9-34, Breean Arrant 8-13, Fernett 1-4, Nadrian Miller 1-(-1), Ethan Bell 1-2, D.J. Pinkerton 1-(-6), Team 2-(-10); Belton: LeBlanc 18-82, Javier Luna 11-46, Elijah Warner 6-26, Team 1-(-3).
PASSING — Hendrickson: Rodriguez 12-25-1-88, Pinkerton 0-1-0-0; Belton: Ty Brown 11-24-3-106, LeBlanc 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING — Hendrickson: Holloman 2-18, Fernett 4-26, Andrew Vargas 1-6, Pinkerton 4-36, Trace Dalton 1-2; Belton: Mason Munz 1-7, Seth Morgan 5-72, Garrett Oliveira 2-15, Bryan Henry 1-14, Mason Ramm 2-(-1), LeBlanc 1-6.