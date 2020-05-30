Area FCA Victory Bowl Selections
Softball, 2 p.m. Thursday
Red Team
Holy Trinity Catholic — Stormy Boone
Moody — Ellena Munoz
Temple — Hayli Hesse
Troy — Alyssa Kelley, Haley Maynard
Blue Team
Academy — McKenzie Schulze
Rosebud-Lott — Christa Niemeyer
Salado — Erin Faske
Baseball, 2 p.m. Friday
Red Team
Copperas Cove — Christopher Lingo
Gatesville — Brennen Mata
Harker Heights — Chan Rinehart, Riley Bridenstine
Moody — Cody Stone
Troy — Kyle Torres
Blue Team
Academy — David Proctor
Holland — Zane Spinn
Killeen — Brandon Fox
Lampasas — Martin Ybarra, Ethan Rascoe
Rogers — Trevor Glaser
Volleyball, 2 p.m. Saturday
Red Team
Copperas Cove — Leah Powell
Gatesville — Sydney Mundowsky
Troy — Savannah Sebek
Blue Team
Academy — Aubrey Fossett
Buckholts — Lizzi Trdy
Rosebud-Lott — Erakah Easley
Salado — Landry Rogers
Football, canceled
Red Team
Belton — Tanner Holman, Grant Milligan
Bruceville-Eddy — Tate Grams, Nathan Quattlebaum
Copperas Cove — Donovon Blow, Aaron Shanahan
Gatesville — Stephen Fitzer, Luke Gregory
Harker Heights — Nasir Castillo, Malachi Robinson
Killeen Shoemaker — Donovan Davidson
Temple — Dayton Lewis
Blue Team
Academy — Braeden Lilly
Cameron Yoe — Kobe Young
Granger — Carlos Reyna
Jarrell — Jesus Perez, Heron Rodriguez
Rosebud-Lott — DaMonte Hargrow, Adrian Valdez
Salado — Travis Carter