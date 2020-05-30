Area FCA Victory Bowl Selections

Softball, 2 p.m. Thursday

Red Team

Holy Trinity Catholic — Stormy Boone

Moody — Ellena Munoz

Temple — Hayli Hesse

Troy — Alyssa Kelley, Haley Maynard

Blue Team

Academy — McKenzie Schulze

Rosebud-Lott — Christa Niemeyer

Salado — Erin Faske

Baseball, 2 p.m. Friday

Red Team

Copperas Cove — Christopher Lingo

Gatesville — Brennen Mata

Harker Heights — Chan Rinehart, Riley Bridenstine

Moody — Cody Stone

Troy — Kyle Torres

Blue Team

Academy — David Proctor

Holland — Zane Spinn

Killeen — Brandon Fox

Lampasas — Martin Ybarra, Ethan Rascoe

Rogers — Trevor Glaser

Volleyball, 2 p.m. Saturday

Red Team

Copperas Cove — Leah Powell

Gatesville — Sydney Mundowsky

Troy — Savannah Sebek

Blue Team

Academy — Aubrey Fossett

Buckholts — Lizzi Trdy

Rosebud-Lott — Erakah Easley

Salado — Landry Rogers

Football, canceled

Red Team

Belton — Tanner Holman, Grant Milligan

Bruceville-Eddy — Tate Grams, Nathan Quattlebaum

Copperas Cove — Donovon Blow, Aaron Shanahan

Gatesville — Stephen Fitzer, Luke Gregory

Harker Heights — Nasir Castillo, Malachi Robinson

Killeen Shoemaker — Donovan Davidson

Temple — Dayton Lewis

Blue Team

Academy — Braeden Lilly

Cameron Yoe — Kobe Young

Granger — Carlos Reyna

Jarrell — Jesus Perez, Heron Rodriguez

Rosebud-Lott — DaMonte Hargrow, Adrian Valdez

Salado — Travis Carter