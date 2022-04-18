Temple’s offseason agenda ramps up today when the Wildcats put on pads for their first full-contact session during an annual allotment of spring practices available to Class 5A and 6A programs.
The Wildcats, coming off a 9-3 season in 2021 that included a second straight unbeaten District 12-6A championship but also a second consecutive area-round playoff ousting, participated in a pair of acclimation days last week and now will spend the next month or so at full-throttle, taking their next step toward the 2022 campaign.
The month-long workout of 18 practices, which can include up to 12 in full pads and at full-contact in accordance with UIL guidelines, culminates with the Blue-White game at 5 p.m. May 12 in Wildcat Stadium.
Between today and that fan friendly scrimmage, the Wildcats will sort through their personnel that features cornerstones on offense and defense and plenty of potential to fill in vacancies, implement the beginning stages of any changes to blueprint Xs and Os and acclimate possible varsity newcomers to the rigors of 6A football.
“Everybody will compete for their job,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, now in his seventh season. “We’re trying to build depth at every position, shore up schemes, and we’ll try some different stuff and see what sticks.”
Programs that choose to bypass the full-fledged spring approach get an extra week in the fall. Stewart, however, has never wanted to trade 18 practices now for six in August.
“Getting that midyear application of football instead of going 10 months without pads, I’ve always felt was beneficial,” he said.
The Wildcats spent a majority of the early portion of the offseason, from November to February, concentrating first on toughness and strength enhancement through a refocused weight-training regimen that Stewart said had a hint of boot camp to it, before balancing that out with attention to agility and explosiveness.
Spring practice, Stewart said, is the perfect time to see what his squad built up through that experience.
“We’re not only going to see who can grasp the mental side of it but who is going to bring the wood,” Stewart said.
Anchoring the defense for a fourth season is first-team all-state linebacker Taurean York (141 tackles in 2021), the senior to be who recently committed to play at Baylor and is 12-6A’s reigning defensive player of the year. Other starting veterans on defense expected back are linemen Ayden Brown, Jaylon Jackson and Aiden Malsbury, linebacker Zion Moore and safety Naeten Mitchell, who’s entertained multiple collegiate offers.
Stewart said Damarion Willis, Deavonte Carr and O’Ryan Peoples are options to fill out a secondary that will have two new starting cornerbacks.
On offense, it’ll be the second spring for quarterback Reese Rumfield, who won the starting spot as a sophomore and looks to build on his 1,768 yards and 24 touchdowns passing from 2021 as he heads into his junior season. Luke Law, the top JV signal caller a year ago, returns for a second spring, and the QB room also will have sophomore to be Kade Stewart.
Rumfield currently is in line to be the Wildcats’ first multi-year starting quarterback since Reid Hesse (2015-16). And for the first season with Stewart at the helm, Temple has more returning starters on the offensive line than not, a group that includes Jeremiah Mungia, Agustin Silva and Endrei Sauls.
Multi-purpose four star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot (16 total touchdowns), who played receiver, quarterback and defensive back last season, is back not only with intentions of aiding the Wildcats in various ways once again, but also with a list of his top 12 universities — which he revealed on social media April 7 and includes TCU, Texas, Houston, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Southern California, Oregon, California, Michigan, Florida State and Baylor — following a multitude of Division I offers.
Temple will need to replace its top running back, Samari Howard — who is bound for Army-West Point and capped his career by becoming the program’s all-time leader in points and touchdowns — and find capable receivers to complement Harrison-Pilot and fill voids left by Devan Williams (Tulsa) and Tr’Darius Taylor, both of whom will graduate next month.
Scott Stewart said Jer’Vonnie Williams, Deshaun Brundage and Adrian Scott are part of a new stable of running backs, while Christian Tutson could be one answer at receiver.
“Again, we are taking a look at the depth chart and developing depth,” the coach said. “You can never be deep enough anywhere, and we’re trying to find the right combinations.”