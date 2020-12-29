It wasn’t so much that Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston was upset with Tuesday afternoon’s outcome as he credited the visiting Holland Hornets for playing tough defense and implementing their game plan in the teams’ non-district matchup. The first-year Broncos coach didn’t express frustration with his squad’s first-half performance, despite trailing at intermission.
What irritated Johnston, and likely fueled his postgame message to his players following a 62-47 loss at Bronco Gym, was Lake Belton’s showing in the second half.
“I think that’s the first time this year that I’ve been disappointed with our effort and our overall mentality,” said Johnston, whose team was outscored 34-21 in the second half after trailing 28-26 at halftime. “Even in some of the games we’ve lost, we’ve played hard. Holland has some good players and they play hard, but I don’t think we made those guys really work for everything they got in the second half.”
Such is the name of the game for any program competing in its first varsity season, in which tough lessons will need to be learned by a roster filled with freshmen and sophomores. And while Tuesday’s game was Lake Belton’s first in nine days, Johnston believes his Broncos (5-9) are too talented to use that as an excuse.
“I hope part of today was because of the holiday season, but Holland just came off of a five-day break as well,” Johnston said. “I thought we competed well in the first half, but we did not in the second half. We wanted to be aggressive. Second half, we got passive, quick, and did not work to get the ball into the paint.”
Holland (4-4) used a steady diet of post baskets and 3-pointers on offense, and forced turnovers on defense, to take control.
Senior Kyle Frei — who had a game-high 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and made six of seven free throw attempts — scored the first four points of the second half to give Holland a 32-26 lead. Ayden Tomasek made a 3, Ethan Botts converted a layup and Frei added a bucket in the paint to make it 39-29 with 2:40 left in the third, and Desi Cantu’s steal and layup with 2 seconds left put the Hornets in front 43-32.
Holland also had last-second scores to end the first and second quarters. Cantu banked in a 3 to cap the opening frame and give Holland a 15-14 lead, and Botts’ 3-pointer 2 seconds before halftime gave the Hornets their 28-26 advantage.
“We just corrected our mistakes and played better as a team in the second half. When we’re making 3s, it takes a lot of pressure off of scoring in the paint,” said Frei, whose team shot 6-of-17 from beyond the arc and 23-of-60 from the field.
After their third-quarter surge, the Hornets continued to pull away in the fourth. Holland’s advantage swelled to 55-35 with 4:20 to go after a layup by Caleb Evans. Leonard King and Daud Khan made 3s to pull Lake Belton to 56-41, before Holland’s James Coats all but finalized the outcome with a pair of free throws that made it 60-43 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
“I think the biggest difference after halftime was our rebounding,” said Holland head coach Scott Brothers, whose Hornets held Lake Belton to 7-of-25 shooting in the second half and 15-for-49 for the game. “At first, we were trying to outjump them and we weren’t going to do that. We’re short and we can’t jump that high. So we had to do everything to block out.”
Lake Belton led 8-4 early and held a 14-12 advantage with 5 seconds left in the first quarter after Christopher Jarrett converted a free throw for the Broncos, before Cantu’s late 3-pointer pushed Holland in front. A steal and layup by Selman Bridges pulled Lake Belton within 25-24 with 1:06 to go until halftime, and Javeon Wilcox gave the Broncos the lead 3 seconds later with a putback off Bridges’ missed free throw attempt. It took Botts’ late 3 to move Holland in front going into intermission.
Khan led Lake Belton with 14 points, Bridges added eight, and Wilcox and King finished with seven each.
Holland got 11 points from Tomasek and eight from Cantu.