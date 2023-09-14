— District 4-5A-I —
LAKE BELTON at KILLEEN SHOEMAKER
Leo Buckley Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 2-1, 0-1; Shoemaker Grey Wolves 2-1, 0-1
Last week: Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34 (OT); Midlothian 35, Shoemaker 26
Last year: Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, WR Cash Robin, LB/WR Ty Legg, WR/QB Davion Peters, QB Eli Mascarenas, DB Selman Bridges, S Peanut Brazzle, LB Garrett Roland, DT Jeremiah Battreall, DL Garrett Combs.
Grey Wolves to watch: QB Malachi Jerome, RB Brandon Brown, RB Jerrod Hicks-Maddox, S Malik Esquerra, WR Maurice Starr, S Torion Thomas, LB Travonne Woodley.
Note: Neither team will have any interest in dropping to 0-2 in a district race that figures to go down to the final week of the regular season, much like it did last season. The Broncos were 2-0 at Leo Buckley Stadium in 2022. “What a great place. Some good memories there already, and it’ll be one heck of a fight — a great game, I know that,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. The Grey Wolves scored a game-winning TD with 3 seconds left in last season’s matchup. This year’s encounter might also be close in the fourth quarter, when defensive stops could shift momentum for good.
— Non-district —
TEMPLE at ARLINGTON MARTIN
Choctaw Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 1-2; Martin Warriors 0-3
Last week: College Station 60, Temple 22; Allen 51, Martin 31
Last year: Martin 53, Temple 18
Wildcats to watch: WR Christian Tutson, C Endrei Sauls, RB Josiah Harrison, QB Damarion Willis, QB/WR Kade Stewart, WR Tavion Flowers, WR Jeremiah Lennon, RB Rymond Johnson, NG Ayden Brown, S/WR O’Ryan Peoples, DE Nasaiah President-Lighten, DT Demontrae Wheelock, S De’Avonte Carr, CB Lezlie Jackson.
Warriors to watch: QB Brooks Brigance, OT Makai Saina, WR Brody Williams, RB Daylon Cobb, LB Keller Webb, LB Jake Landrum, CB Zavien Abercrombie, CB DJ Johnson, S Marcus Mason.
Note: Frustrated by non-district losing streaks, Temple and Martin are hungry to break through and build positive momentum before district play begins next week. The Wildcats lost to Willis and College Station by 28 and 38 points, respectively, while the Warriors followed a close setback at Austin Lake Travis with losses to Cedar Hill and Allen by a combined 51 points. The Wildcats aim to bounce back from a disappointing all-around performance in their home opener. They fell behind 21-0 early and allowed 568 total yards because of missed assignments and tackling problems. Making his season debut, Willis sparked a Temple offense that wants to get the ball in Tutson’s hands more often. Fast junior Brigance moved to QB after Martin lost senior starter Tristan Bittle to injury in its opener. The Wildcats must be alert and steady on special teams after the Warriors dominated that phase of the game under then-head coach Bob Wager during victories at Temple in 2020 and 2022. This is the Wildcats’ first game at Choctaw Stadium, the Texas Rangers’ home ballpark from 1994-2019.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Central Bobcats 1-2; Belton Tigers 3-0
Last week: Abilene Cooper 53, Central 45; Belton 28, Huntsville 21
Last year: Central 35, Belton 12
Bobcats to watch: QB Christian English, LB Coeyn Warkala, RB Jayvion Robinson, DB Mason Van Sickle, WR Colton Hill, DB Colter Farmer, RB Tyree Brawley.
Tigers to watch: QB Reese Rumfield, LB Wyatt Butler, TE Diego Coleman, DL Bryson Sauceda, WR Rayshaun Peoples, DL Ethan Arendall, OL John Roach, DL Ethan Ash.
Note: Belton forced four second-half turnovers, staging a comeback win last week to give the program its first 3-0 start since 2012. In order to make it four straight, the Tigers will have to find ways to limit the Bobcats’ pass-heavy offense led by English, who threw for 305 yards and four TDs and ran for 145 yards last week. Robinson and Lindsay each accounted for a pair of TDs for Class 6A Central, which defeated El Paso Montwood 35-33 in Week 2. Belton got four TD passes from Rumfield last week, two of which found Coleman. Peoples caught a TD throw in each of the Tigers’ three games.
MEXIA at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Mexia Blackcats 0-3; Gatesville Hornets 1-2
Last week: China Spring 69, Mexia 27; McGregor 21, Gatesville 17
Last year: Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
Blackcats to watch: RB/LB Steven Milus, WR/DB Jatayveus Bluitt, QB Brett Swift, RB/DB Marteyveon Simms, WR/DB Kyran Bedford.
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, DB Lawson Mooney, RB Jimmy Hall, DL Cory Burns, QB Jacob Newkirk, OL Zach Bryant.
Note: Gatesville aims to reset after giving up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to allow McGregor to escape with a come-from-behind win last week. The Hornets’ Smith and Hall have combined for 530 yards rushing and five TDs. Mexia hasn’t exactly had a cake-walk in its schedule thus far with losses already to Waco Connally, Franklin and China Spring. The Blackcats scored a season-high 27 points in last week’s setback, getting a pair of rushing TDs from Milus, who had 222 yards on 20 carries.
SALADO at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 2-1; Academy Bumblebees 3-0
Last week: Malakoff 42, Salado 0; Academy 45, Hillsboro 13
Last year: Academy 37, Salado 15
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Brendan Wilson, WR Morgan Adams, LB Phoenix Flores, DB Damonte Foster.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Cavalli Nealy, WR Luke Tomasek, WR/LB Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett, LB Payton Wilson, WR Vincent Williams.
Note: Academy enters the week as one of only three area teams remaining without a loss. The Bees’ defense — led by Burnett (37 tackles) — came away with four interceptions last week, including two that were returned for touchdowns by Burnett and Elijah Lavan. Nealy is second in the area with 497 yards rushing for an offense that sits second (401.7) behind Lake Belton in yards per game. The Eagles endured a roller coaster couple of weeks with a comeback win versus Bryan Rudder and shutout loss to Malakoff. Maedgen averages 8 yards per carry. Defensive stops will go a long way in this one.
JARRELL at HILLSBORO
Eagle Field
Records: Jarrell Cougars 1-2; Hillsboro Eagles 1-2
Last week: Jarrell 28, Caldwell 21; Academy 45, Hillsboro 13
Last year: Hillsboro 36, Jarrell 35
Cougars to watch: QB/DB Nico Rodriguez, RB JaMarion Nibblett, WR Ross Vrabel, OL Bryan Tibbetts, LB Jaylon Harris, WR Mason Dotson.
Eagles to watch: QB Moses Rangel, RB Ezrian Emory, WR Darrian Hodge, LB Miguel DeLuna.
Note: Rodriguez broke out for 367 yards passing and had a hand in all four touchdowns as Jarrell got its first win of the year last week. Dotson (20 catches, 376 yards, three TDs) scored the game-tying touchdown and is one of the area’s top targets. Rangel, a junior, has thrown for 400 yards and six TDs, with Hodge and Chris Montoya accounting for four of those touchdown catches for Hillsboro. Emory (317 yards rushing, two TDs) paces the Eagles’ ground attack.
BELLVILLE at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Bellville Brahmas 3-0; Yoe Yoemen 1-2
Last week: Bellville 31, Navasota 3; Waco Connally 59, Yoe 38
Last year: Bellville 49, Yoe 14
Brahmas to watch: RB D.D. Murray, RB Sam Hranicky, RB Corrian Hood, LB Connor Gains.
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB/DB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, WR Elijah Goodrum, LB Cade Hubnik.
Note: Yoe, which led last week at halftime before Connally’s fourth-quarter surge, faces an opponent that’s heavy on the run for a second straight week. The Brahmas, who yielded only 23 points through three games, also might have the best defense the Yoemen have encountered. Murray, Hranicky and Hood all have at least 340 yards rushing for Bellville, which has five pass attempts and 158 carries out of its Slot-T attack. Yoe’s quick-strike offense led by Drake will need to keep pace for four quarters.
ROCKDALE vs. TUSCOLA JIM NED
Llano Stadium, Llano
Records: Rockdale Tigers 1-2; Jim Ned Indians 3-0
Last week: Rockdale 27, Lexington 13; Jim Ned 17, Wall 14 (OT)
Last year: Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, DB Sawyer Chalk, TE/LB Riley Spears, WR/DB Gerren Marrero.
Indians to watch: RB Brayden Shipman, RB Gray Beasley, WR Carter Wood, DL Noah Powell.
Note: The Tigers broke into the win column last week on the back of three Barcak rushing touchdowns and another stout defensive performance. However, Rockdale would benefit from a second, consistent scoring option to complement its signal-caller and a defense that was stingy through the first three weeks, ranking sixth in the area by surrendering 288.7 yards per game. The Indians average 283.7 yards rushing and 65.3 passing per game. Shipman is the engine for Jim Ned’s offense.
CYPRESS CHRISTIAN at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Cypress Christian Warriors 2-1; Troy Trojans 2-1
Last week: Cypress Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 12; Troy 22, Rogers 19
Warriors to watch: RB John Kelly, QB JD Potts, RB Brody Johnson, WR Owen Witschonke.
Trojans to watch: QB Joseph McMurtry, RB Gage Richardson, WR Reed Ketcham, WR/DB Cooper Valle, WR Trooper Tomlin, OL/Dl Joseph Tuck.
Note: After getting edged by Whitney in the opener, Troy squeaked out victories against Lexington and Rogers to carry some momentum into its Week 4 matchup with Cypress Christian. The Trojans average 376.7 yards per game and are fueled by an aerial attack that features McMurtry (60-of-115 for 828 yards), Ketcham (22 catches for 396 yards) and Valle (20 catches for 265 yards). Troy’s ability to stop the run will be tested tonight by Kelly, who rushed for 254 yards and three TDs in the Warriors’ victory last week.
PALMER at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Palmer Bulldogs 2-1; Rogers Eagles 1-2
Last week: Palestine Westwood 52, Palmer 44; Troy 22, Rogers 19
Last year: Palmer 36, Rogers 23
Bulldogs to watch: QB Eric Cisneros, RB Cutter Burrow, AJ Cisneros, LB Bryan Tyree.
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, RB Abraham Hernandez, RB Sergio Reyna, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Bryce Watson, RB Kole Stephens.
Note: The Eagles are out to rebound from a loss to Troy that went down to the wire. Watson put together a strong three weeks for Rogers, reeling off 12 yards per carry en route to 352 yards and four touchdowns. Stephens peels off 18.2 yards a tote. Eric Cisneros does it all for the Bulldogs’ balanced offense. The sophomore has 590 yards passing and 266 rushing with five TDs.
BREMOND at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Bremond Tigers 2-1; Holland Hornets 3-0
Last week: Bremond 61, Grapeland 28; Holland 24, Granger 21
Last year: Bremond 46, Holland 35
Tigers to watch: WR Tristan Morehead, RB Terrence Scott, QB Koben Zan, LB Gael Carrizales, DL Maclane Minor.
Hornets to watch: QB/DB Desi Cantu, WR/DB Christian Michalek, OL/DL Tyler Foster, RB/DB Ryan Steglich, RB/LB Gavin Cruz.
Note: Holland has won three straight after last week’s last-minute comeback over area rival Granger during which Cantu ran for a pair of scores, including the game-winner. Cruz (47 carries, 345 yards, four TDs) leads the Hornets’ ground effort. Scott (506 yards rushing, six TDs) and Zan have combined for 12 rushing TDs while Morehead (13 catches, 334 yards, four TDs) paces Bremond’s receivers. Carrizales averages just more than 15 tackles per game to lead the Tigers’ defense.
ITASCA at BARTLETT
Cougar Field, Jarrell
Records: Itasca Wampus Cats 3-0; Bartlett Bulldogs 0-3
Last week: Itasca 44, Frost 12; Meridian 47, Bartlett 26
Last year: Itasca 47, Bartlett 16
Wampus Cats to watch: QB Buddy Jackson, RB David Torres, RB Heath Mays, WR Justin Ludwig, DL Brayden Mecham.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Raiden Castro, QB Ryder Castro, RB/LB Eric Walker, WR/DB Tristan Evans, OL/DL Luke Warfield.
Note: Eric Walker ran for a touchdown and hauled in a 62-yard Ryder Castro pass for a score in Bartlett’s loss last week. Jordan Castellanos also had a 50-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs, finishing with 138 yards on three grabs. The Wampus Cats have outscored opponents 92-12. Jackson and Mays have combined for eight rushing TDs, and Jackson has thrown for six, five of which found Ludwig.
GOLDTHWAITE at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Goldthwaite Eagles 2-1; Granger Lions 2-1
Last week: Goldthwaite 40, Rosebud-Lott 27; Holland 24, Granger 21
Last year: Granger 46, Goldthwaite 26
Eagles to watch: QB Ethan Deeds, OL AJ Wetzig, WR/LB Collin Gardner, WR/DB Luke Sanderson, DB Bryce Booker.
Lions to watch: QB/LB Chase Edwards, RB/LB Isaac Lizardo, WR/S Jose Valverde, RB/DB Jayven Diaz
Note: Emotions ran the gamut in the Lions’ setback to the Hornets last week, when they lost leading rusher Caleb Hobratsch to a broken leg, rallied to take the lead with less than a minute to play then gave up the winning score with 12 seconds remaining. Look for Diaz’s workload to increase in the absence of Hobratsch, and Edwards will continue to shoulder a bulk of the offensive responsibility.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 0-3; Buckholts Badgers 0-3
Last week: Dallas Lakehill 54, Holy Trinity 0; Round Rock Concordia 60, Buckholts 14
Last year: Buckholts 52, Holy Trinity 46
Celtics to watch: RB/LB Christian Demapan, TE Andrew Leurs, QB Robert Campbell, LB Liam Ralston, WR/DB Michael Hubbard.
Badgers to watch: RB Luke Lorenz, WR/LB Anthony Salomon, OL Kaleb Ralston.
Note: After three-game skids to begin the season — six losses by a combined total of 279-36 — one of these teams will pick up its first win tonight.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at BRYAN BRAZOS
Brazos Christian Field
Records: CTCS Lions 1-2; Brazos Eagles 2-1
Last week: Milano 27, CTCS 7; Brazos 50, Houston The Village 0
Last year: CTCS 13, Brazos 6
Lions to watch: RB Tabor Tyson, QB Cooper Smith, WR Tristan Eanes, WR Jacob Good, OL/DL Loyal Morris.
Eagles to watch: QB Jackson Caffey, RB Truett Goodyk, WR Isaiah Perkins, LB Jake Shaddox.
Note: Following a tough night last week against a stout Milano squad, CTCS will try to get back on track against a Brazos team it defeated in a defensive battle last year. Tyson leads all area rushers with 589 yards and eight TDs while averaging 7.6 yards per carry. The Lions’ defensive unit has been solid, yielding just 197.3 yards an outing, and will need another productive performance against the Eagles. Caffey has thrown for 441 yards and run for 217, and Goodyk has 130 yards rushing and 129 receiving for Brazos.