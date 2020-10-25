The 25th annual Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open began Sunday with a message from an 18-time major champion and ended with trophies reminiscent of a major championship.
A video message from Jack Nicklaus, who praised the tournament’s endeavors and encouraged its participants to have fun, got the festivities started at Wildflower Country Club. And when all was said and done, the trophy recipients in each age group received claret jugs — like the one given to the British Open winner.
Chandler Cooke fired a 78 to capture the boys overall title, and Tiffany Lange shot an 84 to claim the girls overall crown of the annual event, whose namesake died in 1996 of leukemia at age 12. The tournament benefits Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
The 62 youth golfers — 40 boys and 27 girls — were divided into five age groups.
On the boys side, Cooke won the 16-17 age group, with Cameron Hudson (82) finishing second, and Hutton Hoelscher (89) taking third.
Daniel Perkins (82) was first in the 14-15 group, followed by Adrian Cramer (86) and Kaden Kuzel (92). Jace Mayo (101) won the 12-13 group, followed by Nicholas Brooks (119) and Dave Apte (125).
In the boys nine-hole competitions, Mason Martin (51) was first in the 10-11 group, followed by Theo Goldenberg (54) and Kessler Stokes (55). Dexter Tran won the 7-9 group, followed by Dax Mcinrowe (51) and Hayes Pethtel (52).
In the girls event, Kennedy Tidwell (85) took the top spot on the 16-18 group, followed by Mia Lopez (92) and Julia Hughes (106). Lange was the winner of the 14-15 group, followed by Abigail Marzo (135) and Shelby Chaney (136).
In the girls nine-hole competitions, the winner of the 12-13 group was Khloe Yepez (41), followed by Carly Marshall (44) and Kylie Hatchel (58). Anya Jinadetha (53) won the 10-11 group, followed by Averi Bolgiano (54) and Isha Jinadetha (63), and the top three in the 7-9 group were Colleen Dewbre (38), Sydney Mayo (42) and Meredith Steenson (55).