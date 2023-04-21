HEWITT — Temple’s Wildcats and Tem-Cats advanced through the District 11/12-6A track and field area meet in eight events Friday at Hewitt Midway, continuing their seasons at least another week.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Class 6A Region II championships, and Naeten Mitchell’s silver medal in the boys 300-meter hurdles (39.89 seconds) highlighted Temple’s haul.
Also for the Wildcats, Endrei Sauls was third in the discus (145 feet, 10 inches), Christian Tutson third in the long jump (22-6½), Anthony Soto fourth in the 800 (2:00.64) and Ayden Brown fourth in the shot put (47-4).
Saniya Richardson, who won three gold medals at least week’s 12-6A meet, advanced Friday with a fourth-place showing in the 200 (25.02). She’ll be joined back at Midway for the regional meet next week by Kaurie Holleman (fourth, long jump, 17-3) and also run a leg on the 4x200 relay, which was fourth Friday. Rene’jah Jackson, Maliah Neal and Sidney Johnson helped Richardson get the baton around in 1:41.24.
District 11/12-6A Area Meet
Top four in each event advance to
Class 6A Region III meet:
BOYS
Team — 1. Duncanville 112; 2. Mansfield Lake Ridge 106; 3. Mansfield 73; 4. DeSoto 62; 5. Cedar Hill 46; 6. (tie) Temple and Harker Heights 37; 8. Mansfield Legacy 36; 9. Hewitt midway 32; 10. Waxahachie 29; 11. Bryan 26; 12. Hutto 21; 13. Weiss 19; 14. Dallas Skyline 8.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. White, DeSoto 52-11; 2. Simpson, Duncanville 49-4; 3. Bell, Mansfield 49-1; 4. Brown, Temple 47-4.
Discus — 1. Hudson, DeSoto 155-1; 2. Scales, Duncanville 150-10; 3. Sauls, Temple 145-10; 4. Otutu, Weiss 142-5.
Long jump — 1. Moore, Duncanville 23-5¼; 2. Jackson, Hutto 23-0; 3. Tutson, Temple 22-6½; 4. Gbakinro, Lake Ridge 22-5½.
Triple jump — 1. Choice, Hutto 47-1¼; 2. Masters, Lake Ridge 46-10; 3. White, Harker Heights 46-7¼; 4. Gbakinro, Lake Ridge 45-6½.
High jump — 1. Turner, Bryan 6-8; 2. Kennedy, Lake Ridge 6-6; 3. Osei, Lake Ridge 6-4; 4. Robinson, Mansfield 6-4.
Pole vault — 1. Kidman, Mansfield 13-6; 2. Kime, Harker Heights 13-0; 3. Smith, Midway 12-6; 4. Laliberte, Legacy 11-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Eaton, Legacy 9:27.30; 2. Woodside, Mansfield 9:39.39; 3. Scott, Waxahachie 9:41.63; 4. Sterrett, Midway 9:47.76.
4x100 relay — 1. Duncanville 41.19; 2. Waxahachie 41.27; 3. Cedar Hill 41.31; 4. DeSoto 41.61.
800 — 1. LeGrand, Legacy 1:57.71; 2. Page, DeSoto 1:58.24; 3. Arnold, Lake Ridge 2:00.05; 4. Soto, Temple 2:00.64.
110 hurdles — 1. Morgan, Weiss 14.28; 2. Davis, Duncanville 14.56; 3. Smith, Waxahachie 15.07; 4. Turner, Bryan 15.24.
100 — 1. Jones, Lake Ridge 10.22; 2. Durham, Duncanville 10.28; 3. Washington, Duncanville 10.37; 4. Scales, Cedar Hill 10.44.
4x200 relay — 1. Duncanville 1:25.12; 2. Cedar Hill 1:25.36; 3. Lake Ridge 1:26.53; 4. DeSoto 1:27.51.
400 — 1. Byles, Lake Ridge 48.62; 2. Alexander, Lake Ridge 49.00; 3. Cameron, DeSoto 49.04; 4. Lester, Legacy 49.13.
300 hurdles — 1. Turner, Bryan 39.35; 2. Mitchell, Temple 39.89; 3. Hood, Harker Heights 40.29; 4. Morgan, Weiss 40.35.
200 — 1. Jones, Lake Ridge 21.17; 2. Durham, Duncanville 21.54; 3. Bynum, Cedar Hill 21.94; 4. Thomas, Mansfield 21.96.
1,600 — 1. Tarter, Midway 4:20.43; 2. Eaton, Legacy 4:20.77; 3. Morrow, Mansfield 4:22.18; 4. Powers, Midway 4:23.10.
4x400 relay — 1. Lake Ridge 3:14.91; 2. Duncanville 3:15.23; 3. DeSoto 3:19.71; 4. Skyline 3:20.41.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Duncanville 152; 2. DeSoto 112; 3. Mansfield Lake Ridge 75; 4. Harker Heights 54; 5. Dallas Skyline 52; 6. Mansfield 36; 7. Hewitt Midway 28; 8. Mansfield Legacy 27; 9. Temple 25; 10. Bryan 22; 11. Cedar Hill 18; 12. Waxahachie 13; 13. Hutto 5; 14. (tie) Copperas Cove and Pflugerville Weiss 3.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Otis, Harker Heights 40-4½; 2. Egbuna, Lake Ridge 40-4; 3. Edmond, Duncanville 40-2; 4. Isham, DeSoto 38-9½.
Discus — 1. Butler, Duncanville 140-11; 2. Otis, Harker Heights 136-0; 3. Perry, Lake Ridge 128-9; 4. Davis, Mansfield 123-5.
Long jump — 1. Lister, Duncanville 18-7; 2. Johnson, Bryan 17-10; 3. Payne, DeSoto 17-6¾; 4. Holleman, Temple 17-3.
Triple jump — 1. Coleman, Lake Ridge 40-4½; 2. Robinson, DeSoto 38-11½; 3. Payne, DeSoto 38-6; 4. Black, Waxahachie 38-3½.
High jump — 1. Abiara, Lake Ridge 5-8; 2. Tippens, Mansfield 5-4; 3. Smith, Midway 5-4; 4. Williams, Duncanville 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Stewart, Legacy 10-0; 2. Stout, Mansfield 9-6; 3. Anderson, DeSoto 9-6; 4. Hyde, Bryan 9-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Perry, Harker Heights 11:07.33; 2. Baur, Mansfield 11:41.42; 3. Meyers, Lake Ridge 11:42.71; 4. Sanchez, Legacy 11:56.30.
4x100 relay — 1. Duncanville 45.88; 2. DeSoto 46.09; 3. Skyline 46.20; 4. Lake Ridge 47.57.
800 — 1. Bailey, DeSoto 2:12.82; 2. Perry, Harker Heights 2:19.99; 3. Crouch, Skyline 2:22.08; 4. Giles, Waxahachie 2:25.46.
100 hurdles — 1. Walton, Duncanville 14.26; 2. Connley, Dincanville 14.45; 3. Bright, Cedar Hill 14.69; 4. Collier, DeSoto 14.72.
100 — 1. Gipson, Duncanville 11.42; 2. Keeton, Duncanville 11.77; 3. Jones, Skyline 12.02; 4. Floyd, Waxahachie 12.07.
4x200 relay — 1. Skyline 1:38.64; 2. Duncanville 1:38.91; 3. Lake Ridge 1:41.22; 4. Temple (Jackson, Richardson, Neal, Johnson) 1:41.24.
400 — 1. Bailey, DeSoto 57.63; 2. Lister, Duncanville 57.90; 3. Hill, Duncanville 58.54; 4. Johnson, Bryan 58.57.
300 hurdles — 1. Birdow, DeSoto 41.88; 2. Walton, Duncanville 42.86; 3. Bright, Cedar Hill 44.45; 4. Robinson, Legacy 46.11.
200 — 1. Williams, DeSoto 23.86; 2. Brown, Skyline 24.25; 3. Simpson, Duncanville 24.50; 4. Richardson, Temple 25.02.
1,600 — 1. Perry, Harker Heights 5:12.03; 2. Sanchez, Legacy 5:17.54; 3. Baur, Mansfield 5:20.70; 4. Meyers, Lake Ridge 5:21.13.
4x400 relay — 1. DeSoto 3:46.70; 2. Duncanville 3:47.07; 3. Midway 3:57.67; 4. Lake Ridge 3:58.81.