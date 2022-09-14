A win can come in any shape, size or form, and no further proof is needed than a quick glance at Lake Belton’s early 2022 football ledger.
Competing in their first playoff-eligible season, the Broncos have gotten it done in myriad ways so far in winning their first three games, which extends a streak of 20 victories dating to their initial 2020 campaign when Lake played an independent schedule.
First, the Broncos routed Leander Rouse in this year’s opener, followed by a seven-point decision over Buda Johnson in a game Lake led by 31 points with about a minute left in the third quarter.
Then, last week, the Broncos made a comeback of their own, erasing a 14-point gap to Red Oak late in the third in an eventual 48-47 overtime win.
It was easily the most dramatic of the three victories and it also had an added bonus — it got Lake Belton (3-0, 1-0) started off on the right foot as it kicked off its first-ever district slate.
“We’d like to have a lead at halftime,” head coach Brian Cope joked this week as his team prepares for its first District 4-5A-I home match against Killeen Shoemaker (2-1, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field.
“Obviously, just really proud of them,” Cope continued. “There was a calm about them (at halftime) that they knew they were capable of it. Being in a nine-team district, every district win is key.”
The Broncos last week were down 35-21 at the break, then began the second half with two three-and-outs and a turnover as time continued to tick away on a comeback attempt at Red Oak’s Billy Goodloe Stadium.
After some halftime tinkering, though, Lake’s defense held steady, keeping the Hawks scoreless on five of their six second-half possessions — Red Oak scored on five of six in the first half in a game that saw the teams combine for 996 total yards — to keep the Broncos within striking distance.
Then, quarterback Connor Crews’ 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:28 left in the third, his second rushing TD of the night, ignited Lake’s fervent comeback during which it scored touchdowns on its final four possessions.
Crews had a hand in all of them, ending the night with five TD passes — two each to Micah Hudson and Javeon Wilcox, and one to Ty Legg — as the Broncos got a blocked extra point from Bruce Onchweri to open the extra period, then a 14-yard strike from Crews to Hudson to tie it.
Following Red Oak’s final two time outs, Lake’s Tommy Stephens nailed the extra point to give his team the first lead it had seen all night, and setting off a raucous celebration in a game during which the Broncos fell behind for the first time this season.
“It’s nothing we haven’t been through before,” said the TCU verbal commit Wilcox after last week’s win, during which he added a team-high 14 tackles and an interception to go along with his two scoring grabs.
“Last year we went through a little something like that against Katy Jordan, a team we played before, so it wasn’t something new to us. We just had to come back and fight like we always do.”
Lake defeated Katy Jordan four times while playing an independent schedule during its first two years as a program, including a 21-17 win last October when the Broncos came back after being shut out in the first half.
This time against Red Oak, Lake Belton got contributions across the board, including forcing two other turnovers, a fumble recovery by Connor Brennan and an interception by Manuel Herrera with less than a minute left that gave the Broncos a pair of shots to win in regulation.
“I think long-term for the team, that was really important,” defensive coordinator Randy Hooton said. “We found ourselves at halftime in a situation in which nobody was necessarily comfortable, and nobody was happy with, but nobody was pointing the finger at anybody else. Everybody was locked in and focused on, ‘Hey, what changes do we want to make?’”
The fine-tuning included simplifying their original defensive game plan to allow Lake’s players to trust their instincts more.
“Our kids felt better, they played faster,” Hooton said. “That’s completely on them. They came in ready to adjust and I think that shows great maturity for a group in their first UIL year.”
The Broncos’ defense will aim to continue that fast pace this week, when the Grey Wolves, a castoff from the 6A ranks in the most recent district restructuring, come to town.
Shoemaker had a 32-27 setback against Midlothian to begin league play, getting a game-high 139 yards rushing from Jamarius Stewart.
At an average of 178.7 yards per game on the ground, the Wolves prefer to run the ball but will still throw it, and feature a balanced combination of size and speed.
“They’re big up front and they have speed on the edge. They’re very talented,” Cope said of the Grey Wolves. “Coach (Toby) Foreman does a really good job with that group and I think it will be a real tough test. We have to win up front.”
Jerrod Hicks (231 yards rushing, two TDs), X’Zavion Smith (167 yards rushing, two TDs) and quarterback Malachi Jerome (136 yards rushing) also provide credible threats out of the backfield for Shoemaker.
Defensively, Cope said the Wolves feature a solid group of linebackers as well as 6-foot, 295-pound senior Jequarrius McClendon and 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior Zavion Tibbs as sizable forces up front.
“We’re going to have to be able to block speed in space just like we’re going to have to tackle speed in space as well,” Cope said.
By the numbers
Lake’s Onchweri followed Wilcox with 11 stops last week on defense, while Legg had 10 tackles to go along with team highs of seven catches for 83 yards receiving. Brennan and Herrera also each tallied nine stops. Wilcox’s 33 tackles lead the team through three games. Brennan has two fumble recoveries on the year.
Offensively, Hudson’s 16 receptions for 334 yards and seven TDs lead the team while Crews (45-of-75, 711 yards) has 12 touchdown passes, which ties for first among area players. Tristan Robin leads the way on the ground with 183 yards rushing on 25 carries.