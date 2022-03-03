BELTON — Nobody on the Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team is faster than a speeding bullet or able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.
That’s OK, though. The Crusaders are confident in their other abilities that carried them back to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in nine years.
“We just have to play basketball and do what we do. Coach tells us all the time to be who we are,” senior guard Carson Hammond said before Thursday’s practice. “We don’t need Superman. We just have to do what we’ve done all year, and we’ll be good enough to win.”
The Crusaders put their skills to the test in the first round of the NCAA tourney at 5:30 p.m. today when No. 6 UMHB (25-2) hosts Chapman (22-4) inside what surely will be an energized Mayborn Campus Center.
That game follows the 3 p.m. first-round matchup between Trinity (22-5) — coached by former UMHB player and assistant Jimmy Smith — and No. 25 Whitworth (22-4). Today’s winners square off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a spot in next week’s Sweet 16.
“There could be a lot of offense in that first game, and I believe our game will be entertaining as well,” UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said. “It’s going to be a good weekend of basketball.”
The Crusaders are in the national tournament for the seventh time in program history and the first since advancing to the championship game in 2013.
They got here by winning the American Southwest Conference tournament with a squad that features double-digit scorers Josiah Johnson (25 points per game), Ty Prince (16.3) and Luke Feely (11.4), the veteran savvy of Hammond, the frenetic defense of Kyle Wright and a sizeable group of capable players off the bench.
They face a Panthers squad that was runner-up of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament and relies on the sharp shooting of senior guards Hayden Moore (15.3 points) and Jack Roggin (15.4) along with the size of forwards Chandler White (6-foot-6), Anthony Giomi (6-4) and Anthony Smith (6-3).
“Roggin is a really good guard, and Moore is a really good shooter,” Carroll said. “They have good complementary guys with some size. They really move the basketball. They play well together, and they’re a veteran team.
“It’s always tough to tell on film exactly how big or quick a guy is, so I think there will be a feeling-out period at first.”
UMHB enters the tournament riding a 13-game winning streak that included several contests in which it built large leads, only to let them dwindle away before ultimately prevailing.
In a tournament field that includes the best 64 teams in the country, the Crusaders know they’ll have to execute for a full 40 minutes to advance.
“In the first two rounds of the conference tournament, we played good for 35 minutes. I think the championship game was our best overall game of the year,” Hammond said. “Now we’ve had a good week of practice this week, and everybody’s locked in and focused.”
During his coaching stint at Sul Ross State, Carroll guided the Lobos to the NCAA tourney in 2018. Looking back, he said the week of preparation leading up to the first round left his team wound too tight come game time.
He wants the Crusaders to be more comfortable when they take to their home floor today.
“I want these guys to enjoy this and smell the roses a little bit,” he said. “I want them to enjoy the experience but, at the same time, we’ll be ready.
“We’ve been talking about playing in this tournament since October 15. This is something we expected to do. Our guys had the right mindset for the ASC tournament, and hopefully it carries over to here.”
That mindset includes a game plan today that focuses on maximizing the Crusaders’ strengths while limiting those of the Panthers.
“Defensively, we have to get great pressure on them,” said Carroll, who’s in his second season on the UMHB sideline. “We have to rebound, and we have to chase down their shooters. We have to make sure nobody’s getting open shots and that we’re contesting everything.
“Offensively, we have to share the basketball. There are going to be mismatches that favor us. We’re going to have chances to score, but we have to share the basketball. If the ball is moving, it will find the right spots.”
NOTE: The UMHB women’s team also opens the NCAA tourney today. The 21st-ranked Lady Crusaders (22-4) face Webster (25-0) at 5 p.m. in Memphis, Tenn., with the winner advancing to take on host Rhodes (23-2) or East Texas Baptist (20-5) in the second round Saturday.