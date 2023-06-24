Ramonce Taylor is a busy man these days.
Between being a coach and teacher at Marlin, running the Ramonce Taylor Youth Association here in Bell County and raising four sons — 9-year-old Royce, 8-year-old Ramonce II, 7-year-old Kyson and 10-month-old Kingston — the majority of hours every day are spent mentoring young athletes.
Back when he was the star at Belton High then a running back for the University of Texas, his current roles were nothing he ever envisioned.
“Coaching was never part of my dream or my goal that I had,” said Taylor, a 38-year-old Temple resident who is the assistant offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach along with assistant track and field coach heading into his fourth year at Marlin. “I was asked to be part of a camp one time, and I started falling in love with coaching those kids. I knew that was my calling, and I just started running with it.”
Running, or really doing just about anything in the realm of athletics, is something Taylor always has been able to do better than just about anyone else.
In three varsity seasons at Belton, he rushed for 4,010 yards and 62 touchdowns, averaged 22 points per game on the basketball court and won back-to-back state titles in the long jump.
During his sophomore season in 2005 at Texas, he amassed more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns — including a TD in the national championship game that helped the Longhorns win the title.
“I probably took it for granted a little back then, but now I see that God really blessed me,” he said. “A lot of people are gifted athletes, but God blessed me to be a great athlete in everything I put my hands on.”
It’s that realization that keeps Taylor from becoming frustrated when players can’t do the same things he did.
“I never get frustrated with them. I want to push to get the best out of them,” he said. “I try to get kids prepared mentally. When you step on the field or court or track, you have to have the mentality that there is no way the other person is going to beat you. When you do that, you can play at a high level.
“I also want to give them some ins and outs on how to be successful in life, because all of my mistakes made me who I am.”
Taylor spent several years suffering the consequences of his mistakes.
Five months after the Longhorns won the national title, he was arrested when five pounds of marijuana was found his car. He was kicked off the team and out of school, pleaded guilty to the possession charge and served 60 days in jail as a part of a five-year adjudicated sentence.
About two years later after violations of his probation, his life reached its lowest point when he was incarcerated for five months.
“When I was in prison and I also got in trouble in there, I was put in a cell where I never saw daylight,” he said. “I just kept praying that God would help me get out of that situation, and then I’d make the best of it.”
Taylor stayed true to his word and has made the best of things ever since.
He went back to school and finished his degree and, in 2018, started his youth association that now has football teams for eight age groups, a track program and two basketball teams, with plans to add soccer and baseball programs in the next few years.
And as a big bonus, it doesn’t cost anything to be part of the non-profit association.
“Everything is done for free. Parents don’t pay for registration or uniforms. It all comes from sponsors and my own pocket,” he said. “I do it because seeing the smile on those kids’ faces and having those kids run up to me is great. I’m not only a role model to my sons but to other kids who don’t have that role model.
“I want to help kids around here get better prepared not only on the field but in life so when they fail sometimes in life, they know how to bounce back. They respect me for what I’m doing now, not what I used to do.”
The marvels Taylor used to perform on the field, court and track were astonishing to watch. Seeing what he’s doing now might be even better.
NOTE: Taylor said his association is always looking for sponsors and coaches. For more information, go online to rtyouthassociation.com.