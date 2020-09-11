MOODY — After struggling on offense for much of the first half, the Moody Bearcats found themselves in position late to pull out a victory, thanks to their defense and some costly turnovers by the Hubbard Jaguars.
In the end, though, Hubbard overcame its mistakes and held off Moody’s late rally to top the Bearcats 20-15 on Friday night.
The Bearcats (1-2) trailed 20-0 at halftime but found themselves in position to win — trailing 20-15 — when the Jaguars lost their fourth fumble of the night at the Moody 5-yard line with 4:45 left.
After a few short runs by Ryder Hohhertz got the Bearcats to their 23, the sophomore quarterback broke free for a 77-yard run that would have put Moody ahead had it not been for a holding penalty near midfield.
Instead, the Bearcats had a first down near their 35. Hohhertz, who missed last week’s win over Hico, connected with a wide-open Cooper Staton down the left sideline for a 50-yard gain to get Moody inside the red zone with 1:31 to play.
Trouble mounted from there, though. After a short run by Hohhertz, an offensive pass interference penalty pushed the Bearcats back to the 29 before a sack on second down put Moody at the Hubbard 40 with under 30 seconds to play, and incompletions on third and fourth down sealed the victory for the Jaguars (2-0).
It was a good second-half showing for the Bearcats, who had just 62 yards and only one drive that went past the Hubbard 40 in the first half.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Bearcats began at the Hubbard 41 and moved to the 18. But facing fourth-and-long, Hohhertz’s pass to Staton fell a yard short and Hubbard took over at its 8.
On the very next play, the Jaguars had a bad snap and Moody’s Renee Contreras recovered the ball at the 2.
Hohhertz, who finished with 120 yards rushing on 28 carries and was 7-of-19 passing for 104 yards, put the Bearcats on the board with a short run with 7:11 left in the third, and the 2-point conversion made it 20-8.
The Moody defense held the Jaguars on their next drive, stopping Kyler McKeen a few yards short of the sticks on fourth down.
On the fifth play of the Bearcats’ ensuing possession — the first play of the fourth quarter — Hohhertz found open field and scored from 50 yards out, cutting the gap to 20-15 with the extra point.
Despite recovering two more fumbles by the Jaguars, though, the Bearcats did not close the gap.
Hubbard struck first after an interception at the Moody 26. A long run by Kendan Johnson got the Jaguars inside the 5, and McKeen finished the three-play drive with a 3-yard score with 7:27 left in the opening quarter for a 6-0 lead after the failed extra point.
McKeen struck again in the second quarter, scoring from 8 yards out with 6:32 left in the half for a 12-0 lead.
The Jaguars added a third score before halftime after Kendan Johnson threw a 53-yard pass down the middle to Justin Johnson to get Hubbard inside the 10. On second and goal, Justin Johnson scored from a yard out and added the 2-point run for a 20-0 lead with 2:44 to play in the half.
McKeen finished the night with 141 yards rushing on 41 carries.
The Bearcats host Valley Mills next week. Hubbard hosts Meridian.
HUBBARD 20, MOODY 15
Hubbard 6 14 0 0 — 20
Moody 0 0 8 7 — 15
Hub — Kyler McKeen 6 run (run failed)
Hub — McKeen 8 run (run failed)
Hub — Justin Johnson 1 run (Johnson run)
Moo — Ryder Hohhertz 2 run (Tucker Staton pass from Weston Bitner)
Moo — Hohhertz 50 run (Bitner kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hub Moo
First downs 12 11
Rushes-yards 39-208 41-153
Passing yards 62 134
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-10-0 7-19-2
Punts-average 2-40 0-0
Fumbles-lost 5-4 2-0
Penalties-yards 11-100 8-72
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hubbard: McKeen 17-141, J.Johnson 11-46, Kendon Johnson 8-29, Shelby Noppeney 1-2, team 2-(-6); Moody: Hohhertz 28-120, Trent Curry 9-31, Staton 2-5, Jayden Fletcher 1-(-1), Gavin Green 1-(-2).
PASSING — Hubbard: K.Johnson 3-5-0-53, J.Johnson 1-5-0-0; Moody: Hohhertz 3-10-2-62.
RECEIVING — Hubbard: J.Johnson 2-75, Nathan Jennings 1-9; Moody: Jayden Fletcher 2-36, Staton 3-71.