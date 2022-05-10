Two years into its existence as an athletic program, Lake Belton is steadily building up postseason equity across all sports, and track and field is no exception.
A year after Layloni Watson represented the Lady Broncos in two events at the state meet, the all-around athlete will return to Austin on Thursday to again try her luck in the triple jump and 100-meter hurdles.
This time, however, she will be joined by teammate Madison Lux (discus) and the Broncos’ Easton Hammond (high jump and discus), who will make their state debuts when the Class 4A championships take place at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“These are three athletes that you just feel super confident in,” Lake Belton girls track head coach Callie Cameron said. “They probably couldn’t be more different, but I know they’re going to represent Lake well. They embody everything it means to be a Bronco at Lake Belton High School.”
Though the trio shares a junior class, it is Watson who enters as the veteran, having placed seventh in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the triple jump at last year’s meet.
“Getting to have that experience of already going last year and being at Texas Relays there (this year), I’ll have a better mindset going in,” said Watson, whose mother Vickie and brothers William and Willari each ran track at the college level.
Watson brings that same type of competitive approach to the Lady Broncos’ program, though she doesn’t always maintain a strict, business-like manner while getting in her reps.
“Layloni, she’s my character, she’s my funny one,” Cameron said of her team captain who placed fifth or better in five events at last month’s 4A Region III meet, helping the Lake Belton girls finish third overall. “She leads really well. Track’s her thing, she loves it. She loves to get out there and compete.”
“I really try to give it my all in every event that I can,” Watson added.
While that is evident from her individual regional results — personal bests in the triple jump (38 feet, 8¼ inches), which she won by more than 3 inches, and the 100 hurdles (15.20 seconds) to finish second — it also showed in the team events.
Watson perhaps lit up the most during a brief conversation Tuesday while talking about the 4x200 relay team’s third-place finish. The group of Watson, Erica Grant, Adrianna Prophet and Chelsee Prophet clocked a 1:44.79, barely a tenth of a second behind Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson’s 1:44.693.
“I gave it my all because it was my teammates that I was thinking about and I really wanted us to go to state, and we actually PR’d by a lot, so I was very proud of them,” Watson said. “We were so happy after. It was a great experience.”
Watson’s goals for Thursday are to clear 40 feet in the triple jump and 14 seconds in the 100 hurdles.
“At region, I went 15.2 in hurdles and in triple jump I went 38-8 and so it’s really close,” she said. “I think the two jumps that I scratched by a little bit, I think they would’ve been 39s. I still was right there."
As for Lux, she was a bit surprised by her state berth as she adjusted to the competition level of a regional meet.
“It was a little nerve-racking at first, but I think coaching really helped a lot,” said Lux, who also starts on Lake Belton’s basketball and softball teams. “My throws had progressively been getting better and so I knew that I needed to stay relaxed and let the nerves go after I made it to finals.”
Just before her last attempt, Lux had a pivotal conversation with throwing coach RJ Bacon, who helped her stay calm and advised her to remember her form.
“He just told me to relax and shake it out and just let it all go at the end,” Lux said.
So she did.
Moments later, she had a new personal record of 117-6 — an inch better than Center’s Aniyah Boykins for silver.
“I had known that the second-place girl had thrown 117, but I didn’t know how many inches it was, and I went up to my coach and he was just kind of smiling at me,” Lux said. “And I was just like, ‘No way — like no way am I actually going to state.’”
On the boy’s side, Hammond will also break new ground as he heads to Austin after a personal-best height of 6-9 in the high jump to win regional gold, while his third-place showing in the discus (139-11, also a PR) earned him a spot in the state meet after another competitor withdrew.
“I’ve been telling my coach for two years that I was going to beat his (personal high jump) record,” said Hammond, who also plays basketball. “I knew at 6-8 I had tied it, so that’s all that was going through my head was try to beat my coach.”
Friendly rivalries have played a big role in the hard-working Hammond’s success this season. He also credited teammate and fellow junior Giovanni Walker as a key influence in his development.
“I’m probably not a 6-9 jumper without him,” Hammond said of Walker, whose 6-6 jump garnered the bronze at regionals. “We’re always pushing each other, just trying to beat him every meet.”
Lake Belton boys track head coach Brandin Byrd has coached Hammond and Walker since they were freshmen at Belton High. Byrd moved with them to Lake Belton the next year and has seen up close the effect each has had on the other.
“They go toe-to-toe every single day and have been since ninth grade,” Byrd said. “One thing we always say is if you keep good competition with you, good things will happen. Gio was super excited for Easton after his 6-9 jump. Seeing them celebrate, it was a great teammate moment.”
Hammond didn’t find out until the Monday after regionals that he would be double-dipping at the state meet after El Campo’s coach informed the Broncos that its state-qualifying discus thrower would be unable to compete because of a scheduling conflict.
“It hadn’t even crossed my mind until my coach said, ‘You’re throwing discus at state,’” Hammond said. “He just came up to me in the hallway, and I was like, ‘Alright.’ I got lucky and I’m going to try to make the most of my opportunity.”