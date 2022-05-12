OK, perhaps it was just a scrimmage. And, sure, head coach Scott Stewart’s description of the schemes as “vanilla” and bland” during Temple’s annual Blue-White spring exhibition was accurate enough. Nevertheless, full pads and helmets were on, and four quarters of football separated two teams from victory. Game on.
Two-time District 12-6A defensive MVP Taurean York busted his helmet on a backfield collision with running back Jervonnie Williams that could be heard in every corner of Wildcat Stadium, trash talk flowed and the points started to add up after halftime as the White team defeated Blue 21-17 on Thursday night.
“There’s no hesitation,” York, the Wildcats’ senior-to-be linebacker and Baylor commit who was a member of the White squad, said of the sequence that landed his head gear in need of repair.
“I think I play the game the right way. I’m here to win. It’s a spring game but I’m here to make a point. It’s my last year, so I want to make sure that you can feel me. I think that we are all playing to make a point. We are going to have a semi-young team, so everybody is here to prove themselves and try to earn a spot.”
That, in essence, is what Temple’s monthlong spring session afforded the Wildcats the opportunity to do — compete under varying circumstances in such a manner that catches coaches’ eyes while adding the necessary tools to prep for the rigors of fall camp in August and, eventually, the season itself.
“The kids worked their tails off. It takes a special group to come out here and to try to build camaraderie and brotherhood, and, oh, by the way, we’re really going to truly beat the crap out of each other,” Stewart said. “We don’t hold off. We don’t do it every day, but we are going to beat each other up and hug each other after. I love the mentality of this group, the work ethic of this group. If you plan to be physical and want to be physical, you better practice physical.
“We have a refocus meeting before every practice. I tell them the emphasis of the day and the intensity of the day, and the intensity of the day is either thud, thump or live. If I say live, it’s live,” Stewart added. “They usually get a little more charged up when it’s live, and I love coaching kids like that.”
Thursday certainly had the look and the sounds of live.
Each quarterback to attempt a pass had a touchdown toss. Returning starter Reese Rumfield — who’ll be a junior in the fall after throwing for 1,768 yards and 24 TDs in 2021 — connected with Pharrell Hemphill, a move-in from Cameron, on a 38-yard jumpball that got Blue on the board with 7:05 left in the third quarter.
Sophomore-to-be Kade Stewart’s 3-yard TD pass to Sevean Fleming and the subsequent 2-point conversion between the two put Blue in front 14-7 about 3 minutes later.
Luke Law, a rising junior, completed a short pass to Jeremiah Lennon, who broke a pair of tackles on the way to a 37-yard touchdown that helped White tie it at 14-all with 55 seconds remaining in the third. Allen Hernandez’s 27-yard field goal put Blue in front 17-14, but White recaptured the lead on Rymond Johnson’s dashing 62-yard scoring run with 6:17 to go in the fourth.
Freddie Westbrook’s interception sealed the outcome in favor of White, whose players sauntered onto the field to gloat a bit before Scott Stewart instructed everyone to “hug a player in a different color jersey.”
“We are one team, one heartbeat for sure,” York said.
Johnson finished with a game-high 95 yards rushing. Teammate Deshaun Brundage added 46 yards on the ground, four-star receiver/defensive back Mikal Harrison-Pilot had three catches and Tr’Darion Taylor caught a 58-yard TD from Lawrence Jones midway through the second quarter that opened the scoring.
Blue’s Deavonte Carr and Steven Jackson had first-half interceptions.
“It’s trying to build depth,” Scott Stewart said. “We came out here and split them up so there were some guys working together that usually don’t and this was kind of basic. Kids love it, though, and it adds kind of an exclamation point.
“We have to get better, and that will be the modus operandi — get better every day. If we do that enough times in a row, then we have a chance.
While still striding toward the refined product Temple hopes to put on display for its season opener Aug. 27 at McKinney, all indications point to the last month as a bunch of steps in the right direction for the two-time defending 12-6A champion.
“We implemented a lot of new things on both sides of the ball and with this young of a team, the fact that they picked up on things so quick, it was a tremendous spring and it was needed,” York said.