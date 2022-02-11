It wasn’t easy Friday night — or for the last two years for that matter — but Lake Belton made the plays it needed to get past Georgetown Gateway in dramatic fashion and also make some history in the process.
The Broncos got four second-half 3-pointers from Logan Flores, three of which came in the fourth quarter, and 24 points from Devin Gossett en route to a 63-61 playoff-clinching win over the Gators in a District 19-4A game at Bronco Gym.
The win snapped a two-game slide for Lake Belton (17-15, 4-5) — which had dropped five of its last six coming in — and guarantees it at least fourth place in the league standings heading into Tuesday’s regular-season finale at second-place Salado.
It marks the first playoff bid in program history for Lake Belton, which won one district game last season.
The Broncos could still finish as high as third depending on other outcomes.
Gateway (12-16, 2-7), which won by 10 points in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 25, made the Broncos work for every part of it.
Lake Belton worked its way back from a 10-point deficit late in the first half and survived two potential game-winning 3s by the Gators in the final 2 seconds of the game.
“I’m proud of the way they responded because I definitely challenged them in practice on Wednesday,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said. “And I’m happy that I have kids that it matters to them. Win or lose, you can’t take away the fight they put into that game. I’m excited for them. We’re in the playoffs. That was goal number one, and I’m happy for the kids that they will get to experience that.”
The Broncos led by six with 2 minutes left, their largest lead of the game, but had to hold their breath at the end after Gateway got a fastbreak layup from Reid Route and a corner 3 from Gavin Ndubisi to cut it back to one point with 18 seconds left.
Lake Belton missed the front end of two one-and-one free throw trips during that time to allow the Gators to hang around.
Flores then made good on the second of two free throws with 11.2 seconds remaining to push the lead back to two points.
Following a timeout, Gateway drew up an open look for leading scorer Asher Eddins on a 3 from the right corner, but Eddins’ shot was short and got stuck between the rim and backboard with 2 seconds left.
The Gators retained possession and drew up a 3 for Ndubisi, but his shot over two Lake Belton defenders fell well short as time expired to seal the win for the Broncos.
“It went down to the wire and I knew it was going to be this type of game,” Gateway head coach Quincy Granderson said. “We gave it all we had. We knew it wouldn’t be an easy win but at the same time, we were down for the challenge.”
The Gators used quick ball movement and some slick outside shooting to build a seven-point halftime lead.
Gateway converted 40 percent of its 3-pointers (11 of 27), getting treys from six players and getting assists on all but one of the 3s. Eddins hit six of eight 3s to finish with 24 points.
Lake Belton stayed persistent, using a 9-0 run late in the third that was capped with an Easton Hammond 3 to tie things at 41-all with 1:13 left in the period. It marked the first of three ties and five lead changes in the game’s final 9-plus minutes.
With the Broncos down by one midway through the fourth, Flores provided the final lead change when he banked in a 3 from the left side for a 55-53 lead with 3:41 left.
Flores also banked in a 3 from almost the exact same spot to tie the game at 46 as time expired in the third.
“I told them we can cut down that seven-point lead and we really did and then we gave it back to them and kind of went stagnant,” Johnston said. “(Gateway) made shots. They shot it really well from 3 and we struggled to get out to them and defend the 3-point line but the resiliency that we showed, especially in the second half, it was great to see.”
Hammond and Javeon Wilcox each chipped in with 11 points for Lake Belton, while Wilcox led the team with eight rebounds.
Christopher Jarrett added seven rebounds and six assists.