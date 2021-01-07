RICHARDSON — Texas-Dallas put together a game-deciding run in the final 4 minutes, turning a five-point deficit into a 62-58 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor in the teams’ American Southwest Conference opener Thursday night.
UMHB (4-2) led 35-26 at halftime and was up 55-50 with 3:48 remaining before the Comets (5-1) rallied by scoring 12 of the game’s final 15 points.
The Lady Crusaders shot 51 percent (22-of-43) from the field but were just 10-of-21 (48 percent) from the free throw line and committed 24 turnovers. They got 11 points off the bench from A’Lexiss Benton and 10 from Hannah Eggleston but couldn’t hold off the Comets.
Kelley Skinner scored a game-high 22 points and Raenett Hughes added 10 for UT-Dallas, which shot just 33 percent (21-of-63) from the floor but pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.
UMHB will try to break into the conference win column Saturday afternoon at Ozarks.
Texas-Dallas 62,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 58
UMHB (4-2, 0-1)
Eggleston 4-9 1-2 10, Martin 3-7 0-2 6, T.Kollmorgen 1-3 3-6 5, Mcleod 0-0 3-4 3, Elliott 1-3 0-1 2, Benton 4-7 0-0 11, Jones 4-6 0-0 8, McCoy 2-3 3-6 7, Champion 1-2 0-0 2, Bonilla 1-1 0-0 2, Faux 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-43 10-21 58.
UT-DALLAS (5-1, 1-0)
Skinner 7-12 6-6 22, Hughes 4-15 2-3 10, Maxwell 2-9 3-3 7, Howard 1-3 0-0 3, Boykin 1-4 0-0 2, Brock 2-7 4-5 8, Brinkley 2-5 1-1 5, Ambrose 2-4 0-0 4, Jefferson-Polk 0-1 1-2 1, Rudin 0-0 0-0 0, Judge 0-1 0-0 0, Edler 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 17-20 62.
UMHB 17 18 11 12 — 58
UT-Dallas 14 12 12 24 — 62
3-Point Goals—UMHB 4-7 (Benton 3-5, Eggleston 1-1, Martin 0-1), UT-Dallas 3-17 (Skinner 2-6, Howard 1-1, Jefferson-Polk 0-1, Judge 0-1, Hughes 0-2, Maxwell 0-2, Brock 0-2, Edler 0-2). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—UMHB 35 (Eggleston 8), UT-Dallas 35 (Skinner 8). Assists—UMHB 9 (Benton 3), UT-Dallas 11 (Maxwell 3). Total Fouls—UMHB 17, UT-Dallas 18.