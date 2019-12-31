BELTON — A pregame technical foul gave Killeen the early lead. A technical foul at the end gave Belton the win.
Tyson Pine hit both technical free throws with 1 second remaining, lifting the Belton Tigers to a wild 60-58 win over the Killeen Kangaroos in a District 12-6A game Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym.
“Good things happen when you keep your composure,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “The kids kept their composure and did what they needed to do there at the end.”
The Roos also thought they had done what they needed to do at the end.
After Killeen’s Chase Atkins drained a 3-pointer to cut the Tigers’ lead to 58-56 with 10 seconds to play, they quickly fouled TJ Johnson on the inbounds pass. Johnson missed the front end of the one-and-one, and the Roos gathered the rebound with 8.1 seconds left.
Killeen quickly got the ball up the floor to De’Marco Blas in the left corner, and he drained the shot for what the Roos thought was a game-winning 3-pointer.
Except, it wasn’t.
“I immediately saw the corner official signal two,” Fossett said. “The other two gave the 3 signal, but I saw him give the 2 so I knew they were going to at least talk about it. Then mass hysteria broke out.”
The “mass hysteria” involved Killeen coach Reginald Huggins being assessed a technical during his disagreement with the call.
“I thought it was a 3 in the end,” Huggins said. “They said it was a 2. They gave me a technical and still nobody in the world knows why.”
The technical allowed Pine to go to the line to hit two free throws and allow the Tigers (17-6, 1-2) to hold on for the victory.
“Totally bizarre,” Huggins said. “I know the exact words I said. I said, ‘You’re trippin because that has to be the game-winner right there.’ And he says no and I said, ‘You’re trippin,’ and he gives me the technical.
“I was like, ‘A technical for that?’ I asked the other referee, ‘Are we going to end the game that both teams have earned and warranted overtime on that.’”
The Roos (6-10, 0-4), who led 1-0 to start the game thanks to a technical foul assessed to Belton for a pre-game dunk, had to fight just to be in that position. They trailed 24-7 at the end of the opening quarter, thanks to a barrage of early 3s by the Tigers.
But when Johnson came out of the game late in the quarter with an injury, Killeen capitalized. Belton’s lead was 31-23 at halftime and 45-43 after the third.
Johnson, who sat out the second and third, knew he couldn’t be a spectator and told his coach he wanted back in.
“I hurt pretty bad,” Johnson said. “I obviously didn’t want the coaches or trainer to know. But I knew I had to suck it up to help the team get a win. This was a big win.”
Johnson wasn’t as quick or as dynamic as he normally is during the fourth, but he drew a charge, grabbed some critical rebounds and scored six of his 15 points in the quarter. Josh Rardin had a team-high 17 points for Belton.
“Our game plan changed when your best player isn’t on the floor,” Fossett said. “That was the first time this year we had played meaningful basketball with TJ not being in the game. Other guys stepped up and this was a great team win.”