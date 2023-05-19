CALDWELL — Lake Belton ran into a buzz saw, and it cut short another successful season.
Caylon Dygert struck out 11, Jackson Blank went 4-for-4 and Magnolia West completed its sweep of the Broncos with an 11-0, six-inning victory Friday night in Game 2 of a Class 5A Region III quarterfinal series at Hornet Field.
“All credit in the world goes to Magnolia West. Man, they were really good this weekend,” said Broncos head coach Chris Peacock, who led Lake to a 28-9 record that included a district title and two playoff-series wins in his first year in charge.
The Mustangs (30-4), who won Game 1 on Thursday behind a one-hit shutout pitched by James Ellwanger, advanced to play Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill in the fourth round next week.
“That’s a hell of a baseball team over there, but we’re a good team, too,” West head coach Travis Earles said. “Our guys just came ready to play with a chip on their shoulder and all that stuff, and that’s kind of how we’ve played all year. It’s fun to watch this group.”
Dygert, with a fastball that reached 91 mph and a sharp breaking ball, scattered four hits through six innings, walking two and beaning another. The Broncos put two runners on in the second, third and fourth innings, but came up empty each time as Dygert mustered the pitches that shut the door on every mounting rally.
Ty Jackson went 2-for-2, and Malaki McGehee and Brandon Bell had a single each for Lake Belton.
“You have to take advantage of those situations and we didn’t,” Peacock said. “But, those two arms that we saw this weekend probably were the best pitchers we’ve faced all year. Those guys were really dialed in.”
Blank’s final hit of his four was a two-run home run in the sixth off reliever Connor Bartz that pushed the Mustangs’ advantage over the 10-run threshold and capped an 11-hit performance from West.
“Our guys do a good job of being patient and looking for their pitch,” Earles said. “They just compete.”
Dawson Park jumped on the fifth pitch of his leadoff at-bat for a double that caromed off the wall in left field. He went to third on Cody Palacios’ sacrifice bunt and scored when Caldwell McFaddin grounded out to shortstop for the Mustangs’ 1-0 lead in the first.
West upped its advantage to 4-0 with a three-run second during which Blank beat a throw home from third baseman Clint Beck after Hayden Carpenter’s grounder, Trenton Buckley took home after a whiffed squeeze bunt attempt and brief rundown, and Carpenter sprinted across on an RBI single by Wade Nobles.
Blank and Carpenter each delivered RBI singles in the third for a 6-0 cushion.
Bartz relieved Law with one out in the fourth after Brandon Seidmeyer’s ground-rule double put runners on second and third. Two batters later, Blank drove in a pair with a double to left to make it 8-0. Seidmeyer was 3-for-4 with three doubles.
Law went 4 1/3, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks.
Before Blank’s homer, Dygert’s RBI sacrifice fly out made it 9-0.
“You always hate when it ends. Super proud of those guys. My first year here,” Peacock said, fighting back tears. “I told the seniors thank you for the legacy that they built. I mean, my gosh, three years, back-to-back-to-back district champions and twice going to the third round of the playoffs. I’m really thankful I got to spend a year with them.
“I told them that’s our goal is to try to honor the legacy they created in three, short years with this program. We want to continue it and make it better.”