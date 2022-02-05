BELTON — Every District 12-6A boys basketball team knows that the key to beating Belton is to not let TJ Johnson dominate.
The Killeen Ellison Eagles had a solid plan in place Saturday afternoon at Tiger Gym to control the Tigers senior, who is averaging more than 25 points per game, and limited him to just six points in the first half.
But the Eagles still had two problems. They still trailed by seven at the half despite limiting Johnson’s production and, as Ellison coach Alberto Jones said, “then (Johnson) kind of got hot.”
Johnson finished with 17 points, Tyler Tingle added 12 and Trent West 11 as the Tigers finished off Ellison, 53-47, in a game rescheduled from Friday because of inclement weather.
“Overall, we shot the ball good,” Tingle said. “We moved together well as a team, and whenever TJ got trapped we’d get the ball to the next guy to take a shot.”
Johnson missed his first three shot attempts and was 2-of-7 in the opening half, but the Tigers (27-4, 10-1) still led 27-20 at halftime thanks to solid defense and other Tigers stepping up to make big shots.
Trap Johnson hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and Peyton Euer hit one just seconds after coming off the bench in the first quarter as the teams played to a 12-all tie.
The Tigers began to get some momentum in the back-and-forth game late in the second quarter when trailing 20-19 with 3 minutes to play. From there, Tingle hit a 3 from the left wing, West got a steal that turned into a 3 for TJ Johnson, and Trap Johnson closed out the run by hitting a buzzer-beater from the top of the key.
“That was huge,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said of the buzzer-beater. “It’s like in football kicking a field goal right before the half, it gives you momentum, and that gave us momentum going into the half.”
And then TJ Johnson started making baskets, scoring seven points in the third quarter, highlighted by a dunk that capped a 12-0 run for the Tigers and gave them a 39-21 lead with 2:33 left in the third.
“The key was not how we were scoring,” Fossett said. “We were keeping Ellison from getting out in transition and getting easy layups and made it hard on them to score in the third quarter.”
The Tigers led 42-25 heading into the final frame and had a 51-31 lead with 3:40 to play before the Eagles went on a 14-0 run to make the final a bit more respectable.
“That sense of urgency we had the last 3 minutes, we can’t wait until we are behind double digits to start playing like that,” Jones said. “We’ve done that a lot this year.
“We knew they had some good shooters (other than Johnson). We were just trying to see if they could shoot well enough to beat us. They did.”
Jamyron Keller led Ellison (13-14, 6-5) with 19 points, the Eagles’ lone player in double digits.
The win kept the Tigers alone atop the 12-6A standings and means they can finish no worse than second.
“It’s nice,” West said of being in first place. “No one expected it out of us, so coming out and shocking district is a nice feeling.”
The Eagles remained in third, a game ahead of Temple and Killeen Shoemaker.
“I told them we have to win out,” Jones said of the tight race for the final two playoff spots. “We have to go win our last three games or see what happens.”