Something along the lines of “You play how you practice,” is said plenty. The phrase, really, is part of the athletics lingo. But, what does it mean? Temple’s Deshaun Brundage offered a version Thursday night — and it brought fans to their feet.
With the Wildcats down by two, with possession out of a timeout and with less than 15 seconds to spare in the fourth quarter, Brundage received a pass from Jaylon Hall and drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.1 seconds to go, lifting Temple to a 54-53 comeback victory over non-district opponent Leander Glenn in Wildcat Gym.
“I’ve been hurt for the past week but still knew I had to be in the gym after practice shooting so when I came back I wasn’t too behind,” Brundage said.
Practice paid off when it was time to play.
“He’s been a little hobbled but he’s been shooting the ball well in practice, and he knocked it down,” said Temple head coach Joey Martin, whose team has won two straight after a six-game slide that followed a 7-0 start to the season.
The Grizzlies (8-9), who led by nine early in the fourth, needed to go the length of the floor for their game-winning try, but Hall intercepted Omar Maldonado-Perez’s pass to seal a win that took an all-hands-on-deck effort to reach.
“I give credit to our kids. They just keep battling, keep battling, keep battling. During the timeouts, I said just keep fighting,” Martin said. “(Glenn) is a good team. They have some talent and kids that can do some stuff, and they can shoot it well. So I just told them to keep fighting, and they did.”
Maldonado-Perez’s layup made it 51-42 with about 5 minutes to go. A quick five points via Jaydon Hall’s 3 and Amaree Sewell’s one-handed runner got Temple within 51-47 with 4:15 to go.
It was 53-47 after another Maldonado-Perez layup at the 3-minute mark when Temple countered with back-to-back buckets by Jamarion Carlton for 53-51.
Temple had the ball back with 29.9 seconds remaining after an offensive foul on Glenn, didn’t have the look it wanted and called timeout to draw up the plan that Brundage and company executed in the clutch.
Jaydon Hall led Temple (9-6) with 12 points, Jaylon Hall added 10, Carlton eight, Byron Collins seven, and Daniel Green and Brundage six apiece.
The Wildcats, who struggled to a 27-percent shooting clip in the first half, went 7-of-10 from the field in the fourth quarter and finished 21-of-49 overall.
“I challenged them at halftime. I didn’t get on them or yell, didn’t really make many adjustments. I just basically challenged them to perform,” Martin said. “They stepped up. I’m really proud. We showed some toughness (on defense), got some steals, and made a few plays.”
Kris Benham had 21 points for the Grizzlies, who were 5-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half but 2-of-14 from beyond the arc in the second. Maldonado-Perez added nine points.
Glenn had leads of 13-9 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime. Temple scored the first 10 points of the third to jump ahead for the first time since the opening period, 32-31, but wound up trailing 43-37 heading to the fourth.
“Really, we just toughened up. Coming out of halftime, we knew we weren’t playing our best basketball,” Brundage said. “The only thing was just be tougher and play our brand of basketball that we started out playing at the beginning of the season. We’re starting to get back to where we were after a couple of losses and hitting adversity.”
Temple is on the road Saturday to face Comal Smithson Valley before opening District 12-6A on Tuesday against visiting Hewitt Midway.