From the time his hometown doctor began taking him to Ownby Stadium and the Cotton Bowl as a youngster to watch SMU heroes such as Doak Walker and Kyle Rote, Jack Gunlock knew he wanted to play for the Mustangs.
What he couldn’t have known is that he would become the team’s captain, battle alongside even more all-time greats and play under a legend whose career took off in Temple, where Gunlock served as principal decades later.
In the comfort of his Belton home with wife, Patricia, the 88-year-old Gunlock flips through massive photo albums and recalls with fondness the highs and lows of his years with the early 1950s Mustangs.
“I had scholarship offers from everywhere,” the Breckenridge native said. “Dr. Frank Payne took me to see Doak Walker. I went to all the SMU games. My senior year, they offered me a four-year scholarship.”
Breckenridge began building a powerhouse in the late ’40s, and Gunlock quarterbacked successive district championship teams that set the plate for the Buckaroos’ five state championships in the ’50s that included back-to-back title games against Temple in 1951-52. SMU coach Matt Bell recruited Gunlock but stepped aside to become the athletic director and turned the team over to his offensive coordinator, former Temple High School coach Harvey Nual “Rusty” Russell before the start of the 1950 season.
Russell got his start in Granger in 1922 before going 23-9-4 from 1923-26 as Temple’s third head coach. He left Temple for Fort Worth and led the Masonic Home Mighty Mites, a tiny orphanage school, against the powers of the era and reached the state title game in 1932. Russell’s fame was rekindled in Jim Dent’s 2008 book “Twelve Mighty Orphans.” He later coached Walker at Highland Park before joining Bell’s staff at SMU.
“(Russell) was an offensive guru, very smart,” Gunlock said of the bookish Russell, often called the father of the modern spread offense. “People talk about the spread offense. We threw it all over the place. I bet we had 150 plays. Inside the 20, though, we had a hard time scoring.”
Gunlock was one of several quarterbacks brought in, a typical practice in the Southwest Conference without scholarship restrictions. He was still in the backfield on the Mustangs’ 1950 freshman team that went 5-1. However, the 170-pound quarterback began putting on significant weight after a tonsillectomy. He eventually got up to 220 pounds, which was the weight of a large lineman in that era. His position changed, as did his jersey from No. 25 to No. 50.
“We had so many good athletes, and I just wanted to play,” he said. “I was moved to offensive tackle and the defensive line because we all had to play both ways. I was one of the biggest linemen in the conference.”
In 1950, Russell’s first year at the helm, the Mustangs reached the top of the polls midway through the season but tumbled down the stretch to finish 6-4.
Gunlock was a bit player in 1951 when the Mustangs pulled off a 27-20 upset of No. 5 Notre Dame before almost 60,000 fans in South Bend, where SMU quarterback Fred Benners riddled the Irish for 336 yards passing and four touchdowns, monster numbers for the time.
“(The Irish) didn’t know what a forward pass looked like,” Gunlock joked. “They didn’t know what to do.”
It was the signature win of an otherwise disappointing 3-6-1 season. The Mustangs didn’t shy away from scheduling road games against juggernauts such as Georgia Tech and Ohio State. Some mostly narrow losses to SWC opponents put Russell in the proverbial hot seat for 1952.
Gunlock was a starter as a junior in what was the last season for Russell. The Mustangs couldn’t get over the .500 hump at 4-5-1, and Russell resigned soon after. Gunlock felt that with Bell still there along with some former assistants, Russell never could put his stamp on the team. Russell coached another decade at the college level in Victoria, Schreiner and Howard Payne.
Gunlock and fellow lineman Jerry Clem were named co-captains for the 1953 squad coached by Woody Woodard. The team showed promise and featured future Hall of Famers Forrest Gregg and Raymond Berry, plus several more NFL draft picks. After a 6-4 loss to No. 9 Georgia Tech in the opener, the Mustangs peeled off three straight wins over Missouri, Rice and Kansas.
As a defender, Gunlock lived a lineman’s dream in the game at Kansas by coming up with a fumble and taking it 40 yards for a touchdown to secure a 14-6 victory. Gunlock still displays that game ball prominently in his home office.
“They didn’t know I had the ball or they would have caught me,” he laughed.
A 16-7 loss to Texas the next week at the Cotton Bowl put the brakes on the Mustangs’ momentum. Gunlock still harbors ill will toward the Longhorns.
“We just never could beat Texas,” he said. “That loss just kind of killed it. Our biggest enemy was Texas. Our biggest grudge game was Baylor.”
SMU beat weaker Texas A&M and Arkansas teams but closed the season with losses to Baylor, TCU and Notre Dame for a 5-5 record.
After graduation, Gunlock spent two years in the Army — including some time playing service football — before entering the coaching ranks and crossing paths with Ted Dawson, another Temple coaching great who started the Odessa Permian program.
Gunlock became Gatesville’s head coach in 1963 and compiled a 32-27-1 record over six seasons, the best being a 9-1 mark in 1965 before moving into administration. Throughout the 1970s, Gunlock was Temple dean of men, assistant principal and principal.
He hasn’t forgotten the rough and tumble days of the Southwest Conference in the 1950s and treasures his time at SMU.
“The SWC was a tough conference back then,” Gunlock said. “I enjoyed SMU. There were a lot of good people there.”