BELTON — Joe Sniffin surveyed the opposing offense and readied himself for the play. The ball was snapped into the hands of the Killeen quarterback, who dropped back to pass. Sniffin watched the events unfold and immediately took action.
As the ball was released, Sniffin jumped in front of the intended receiver and snagged the ball for an interception. Surrounded by teammates and just 20 yards from the end zone, Sniffin charged up field, broke through a tackle and trotted past the goal line for a Belton touchdown at Leo Buckley Stadium during a mid-October game.
As the senior linebacker celebrated with teammates on the field and made his way over to the Tigers’ sideline, once face stood out amongst the crowd of smiles and cheers. It was one with which Sniffin was well acquainted and one he could recognize anywhere.
It was his head coach, Brett Sniffin, or in this case, Dad.
“I scored then I look at the sideline and everybody is jumping up and celebrating, but he’s the main one going crazy. Then, he runs at me when I’m going to the sideline,” Joe Sniffin said, reliving that emotional moment shared with Brett, who greeted his son with a hug. “It was a really cool moment.”
Brett and Joe aren’t overly emotional people, except when it comes to voicing displeasure or concern during Belton’s games. But that moment, especially for Brett, marked progress for the 28-year coaching veteran, who has made it a priority this season to enjoy the big plays with his son rather than constantly worrying about what comes next.
It hasn’t been easy, especially given Brett’s fierce drive to win. But in his final season of coaching his son — and possibly final game depending on the outcome of Belton’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights tonight — Brett has wanted to celebrate with Joe more, and for a few minutes, lean more into his role as a dad and let the coach take a temporary back seat.
“When he makes the good plays, he’s my kid. When he doesn’t, he’s just another player,” Brett said jokingly. “Coaching your boys for six years and now this is the last year you’re going to have them with you, that’s a little bit sentimental. It means a lot to me. If he comes off the field after making some big defensive stop, I’ve learned to enjoy it more. I try to give him a pat on the head or the back and let him know that I appreciate him and love him.”
Before arriving in Belton earlier this year, Brett coached at Fort Bend Ridge Point and has spent the last six seasons coaching at least one of his two sons. In his time coaching Jake Sniffin — the older of the two brothers — Brett was careful not to show Jake any favoritism but regrets not seizing the opportunities to simply be dad and celebrate with his son.
This season has been different with Joe, but that doesn’t mean Brett’s youngest has received anything close to preferential treatment, something Joe is very upfront about.
“Some people think everything is just handed to you (when you’re a coach’s kid). But really, I feel like I have to work more to prove that I’ve earned my spot just like everyone else,” said Joe, who leads Belton with 68 tackles and has been a key leader in teaching the Tigers how to adapt to the new defense implemented this year by Brett and his coaching staff.
Belton defensive coordinator Chris Harbin has had the unique opportunity over the last four years of not only watching Joe develop into a strong linebacker but seeing the father-son duo interact and work toward bringing out the best in each other. Harbin spent the last three years as Brett’s defensive coordinator at Ridge Point before joining the Belton staff and said he’s seen a change in how Brett appreciates being both a father and head coach.
“It’s fun to watch them go because they’re both super competitive. They butt heads sometimes, but it comes from them wanting to be the best and make the team the best it can be,” Harbin said. “It’s been fun to see Joe start out as an offensive kid as a freshman to now being a really good defensive player, and seeing a proud father go through that, too. You can see the joy he sees when Joe does well.”
When Brett and Joe aren’t talking Belton football, they usually can be found spending time outdoors, going on a hike or playing with their new goldendoodle dog. The two try to leave the stress of the game at the field house. When football is discussed, it revolves around college football or the NFL.
Brett said similar to how he doesn’t always like hearing Joe’s musical choices playing through the house, Brett’s wife Jeanna — who serves as a principal in Georgetown ISD — doesn’t like to listen to endless football talk.
“We don’t bust out film and sit in the study and dissect it when we’re at home. We try to leave it here, because his mom doesn’t want to hear all that anyway,” Brett said. “We’re just father and son at home.”
In a season that has been anything but normal, the challenge of enjoying their final year together has often taken a backseat to concerns regarding safety protocols, quarantines and schedule delays. Still, through the ups and downs, the two understand that few fathers have to navigate the waters of being both a dad and coach, just as few sons are required to ask their head coach if they can extend their curfew.
For the Sniffins, it’s just part of life. Whether it was his mom as a principal for Fort Bend ISD when he was younger or his dad when he entered high school, Joe always has had at least one parent at school with him.
He admitted that it’s hard to appreciate that fact, since that’s how he grew up.
Brett, on the other hand, understands and has thought about the subject with a little more regularity but agrees with Joe that it may take some time before they all realize how special it was to be close as a family, both emotionally and in proximity.
And if Brett gets one more special moment this season, say a playoff berth-clinching win tonight, the head coach likely will turn into a dad, look for that familiar No. 2 jersey and give Joe another hug, reminiscent of the one he bestowed in Belton’s district opener.
“I think the specialness of it and how unique our situation is will come to light later and we’ll appreciate it more down the road. Right now, it’s our life and our family business,” Brett said. “It’s cool getting to coach your kid, but I think once that’s over and we can look back on it, then we’ll really appreciate the opportunity we had.”