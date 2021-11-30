All-District 12-2A-I Team
Offensive MVP — JC Chaney, sr., Holland
Defensive MVP — Clason Beasley, jr., Thorndale
Newcomer of the year — Anthony Jackson, sr., Hearne
Offensive newcomer of the year — Tyler Bonkowski, soph., Thrall
Defensive newcomer of the year — Ayden Hover, jr., Hearne
Offensive lineman of the year — Easton Fulton, jr., Rosebud-Lott
Defensive lineman of the year — Steven Craft-Mitchell, sr., Hearne
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Colter Hill, Thrall; Coy Stutts, Thorndale
Running back: Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott; Tyreke Irvin, Thrall
Fullback: Clayton Baggerly, Holland; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale
Wide receiver: Brady Burlison, Thrall; Jabari Dunn, Hearne
Inside receiver: Cooper Staton, Moody; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott
Tight end: Cole Ralston, Holland
Tackle: Trey Brown, Holland; Alijah Bell, Bruceville-Eddy
Guard: Albert Martinez, Holland; Hunter Carter, Bruceville-Eddy
Center: Maddox Rubio, Thorndale; Hunter Mach, Moody
Punter: Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy
Utility: Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott
Returner: Jabari Dunn, Hearne
Defense
Inside linebacker: Leonardo Rizo, Hearne; Hayden Kylberg, Thorndale; John Paul Reyna, Rosebud-Lott
Outside linebacker: Javier Hernandez, Holland; Luke Merz, Thorndale
End: Clayton Baggerly, Holland; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale
Tackle: Colton Cargill, Holland; Easton Fulton, Rosebud-Lott
Cornerback: Keyshawn Langham, Hearne; Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott
Safety: Colter Hill, Thrall; Jabari Dunn, Hearne
Kicker: Colton Merryman, Thorndale
Utility: Trey Grinnan, Holland
Snapper: Hunter Mach, Moody
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott; Ryder Hohhertz, Moody; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne
Running back: JeCory McGrew, Hearne; Chad Pate, Bruceville-Eddy; Dawson Haney, Holland
Fullback: John Paul Reyna, Rosebud-Lott; Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy
Wide receiver: Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott; Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne
Inside receiver: Clayton Doskocil, Rosebud-Lott; Luke Merz, Thorndale; Hayden Stefek, Thrall
Tight end: Dereon Mitchell, Hearne; Elijah Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy
Tackle: Anthony Jackson, hearne; Jimmie Jones, Hearne; Alvin Theis, Thorndale; Davis Orr, Moody
Guard: Ryleigh O’Campo, Thrall; Nolan Khalig, Rosebud-Lott
Center: Luke Hutka, Holland; Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott; Steven Craft-Mitchell, Hearne
Punter: Ryder Hohhertz, Moody; Dereck Caubie, Thorndale; Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott
Utility: Dawson Haney, Holland; Christian Michalek, Holland; Brady Peterson, Thrall; Aiden McCrae, Thorndale
Returner: Dawson Haney, Holland; Brady Burlison, Thrall; Tyrell Horne, Bruceville-Eddy; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott; Cooper Staton, Moody
Defense
Inside linebacker: Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy; Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott; Blair Neighbors, Thrall; Hunter Mach, Moody
Outside linebacker: Brenton Wilhite, Thorndale; Jacob Grisson, Thrall; JeCory McGrew, Hearne; Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy
End: Tyler Bonkowski, Thrall; J’Kyrin Flentroy, Hearne; Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy
Tackle: Hunter Carter, Bruceville-Eddy; Maddox Rubio, Thorndale; Jimmie Jones, Hearne
Cornerback: Dawson Haney, Holland; Chance Betak, Thorndale; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott
Safety: Klay Pursche, Holland; Branson McCoy, Thorndale
Kicker: Jose Arzola, Holland
Utility: Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott
Snapper: Klay Pursche, Holland
All-District 14-1A-II Team
Offensive MVP — Blake Thompson, sr., Oglesby
Defensive MVP — Matthew Castillo, sr., Oglesby
Newcomer of the year — Kyler Fossett, fr., Oglesby
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Tight end: Matthew Castillo, Oglesby; Cash Lee, Oglesby
Wide receiver: Colten Blaine, Mt. Calm; Luke Lorenz, Buckholts
Center: Ayden Anderson, Oglesby
Spread center: Kennedy Brown, Mt. Calm
Quarterback: Brodie Fisher, Oglesby
Running back: Jonny Gomez, Oglesby; Chevo Luciano-Castillo, Buckholts
Fullback: Ronaldo Gonzales, Oglesby
Spread back: Flavio Morales, Mt. Calm
Utility back: Hayven Godenas, Mt. Calm
Kicker: Brodie Fisher, Oglesby
Special teams player: Jackson Tippit, Oglesby
Defense
Nose guard: Joel Gonzalez, Oglesby
Defensive line: Cash Lee, Oglesby; Ayden Anderson, Oglesby; Jackson Tippit, Oglesby
Linebacker: Flavio Morales, Mt. Calm; Chevo Luciano-Castillo, Buckholts
Cornerback: Jonny Gomez, Oglesby; Colten Blaine, Mt. Calm
Safety: Blake Thompson, Oglesby; Anthony Solomon, Buckholts
Utility player: Ronaldo Gonzales, Oglesby
Punter: Christian Aguirre, Mt.Calm
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Tight end: Joel Gonzalez, Oglesby; Tanner Brinkley, Oglesby; David Martinez, Mt. Calm
Wide receiver: Martin Rojas, Mt. Calm; R.J. Vega, Buckholts
Center: Hunter Ewing, Oglesby
Spread center: Emanuel Duran, Buckholts
Quarterback: Hunter Walter, Oglesby
Running back: Christian Aguirre, Mt. Calm
Fullback: Ivan Baez, Buckholts
Spread back: Alex Castillo, Oglesby
Kicker: Peyton Morales, Mt. Calm
Defense
Nose guard: Kennedy Brown, Mt. Calm
Defensive line: Tanner Brinkley, Oglesby; David Martinez, Mt. Calm; Peyton Morales, Mt. Calm
Linebacker: Brodie Fisher, Oglesby; Ivan Baez, Buckholts
Cornerback: Hunter Walter, Oglesby; Hayven Godenas, Mt. Calm
Safety: Alex Castillo, Oglesby
Utility player: Luke Lorenz, Buckholts