All-District 12-2A-I Team

Offensive MVP — JC Chaney, sr., Holland

Defensive MVP — Clason Beasley, jr., Thorndale

Newcomer of the year — Anthony Jackson, sr., Hearne

Offensive newcomer of the year — Tyler Bonkowski, soph., Thrall

Defensive newcomer of the year — Ayden Hover, jr., Hearne

Offensive lineman of the year — Easton Fulton, jr., Rosebud-Lott

Defensive lineman of the year — Steven Craft-Mitchell, sr., Hearne

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Colter Hill, Thrall; Coy Stutts, Thorndale

Running back: Moses Fox, Rosebud-Lott; Tyreke Irvin, Thrall

Fullback: Clayton Baggerly, Holland; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale

Wide receiver: Brady Burlison, Thrall; Jabari Dunn, Hearne

Inside receiver: Cooper Staton, Moody; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott

Tight end: Cole Ralston, Holland

Tackle: Trey Brown, Holland; Alijah Bell, Bruceville-Eddy

Guard: Albert Martinez, Holland; Hunter Carter, Bruceville-Eddy

Center: Maddox Rubio, Thorndale; Hunter Mach, Moody

Punter: Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy

Utility: Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott

Returner: Jabari Dunn, Hearne

Defense

Inside linebacker: Leonardo Rizo, Hearne; Hayden Kylberg, Thorndale; John Paul Reyna, Rosebud-Lott

Outside linebacker: Javier Hernandez, Holland; Luke Merz, Thorndale

End: Clayton Baggerly, Holland; Stryker Leschber, Thorndale

Tackle: Colton Cargill, Holland; Easton Fulton, Rosebud-Lott

Cornerback: Keyshawn Langham, Hearne; Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott

Safety: Colter Hill, Thrall; Jabari Dunn, Hearne

Kicker: Colton Merryman, Thorndale

Utility: Trey Grinnan, Holland

Snapper: Hunter Mach, Moody

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott; Ryder Hohhertz, Moody; Keyshawn Langham, Hearne

Running back: JeCory McGrew, Hearne; Chad Pate, Bruceville-Eddy; Dawson Haney, Holland

Fullback: John Paul Reyna, Rosebud-Lott; Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy

Wide receiver: Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott; Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne

Inside receiver: Clayton Doskocil, Rosebud-Lott; Luke Merz, Thorndale; Hayden Stefek, Thrall

Tight end: Dereon Mitchell, Hearne; Elijah Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy

Tackle: Anthony Jackson, hearne; Jimmie Jones, Hearne; Alvin Theis, Thorndale; Davis Orr, Moody

Guard: Ryleigh O’Campo, Thrall; Nolan Khalig, Rosebud-Lott

Center: Luke Hutka, Holland; Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott; Steven Craft-Mitchell, Hearne

Punter: Ryder Hohhertz, Moody; Dereck Caubie, Thorndale; Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott

Utility: Dawson Haney, Holland; Christian Michalek, Holland; Brady Peterson, Thrall; Aiden McCrae, Thorndale

Returner: Dawson Haney, Holland; Brady Burlison, Thrall; Tyrell Horne, Bruceville-Eddy; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott; Cooper Staton, Moody

Defense

Inside linebacker: Ashton Rosas, Bruceville-Eddy; Daniel Rodriguez, Rosebud-Lott; Blair Neighbors, Thrall; Hunter Mach, Moody

Outside linebacker: Brenton Wilhite, Thorndale; Jacob Grisson, Thrall; JeCory McGrew, Hearne; Colby Tolbert, Bruceville-Eddy

End: Tyler Bonkowski, Thrall; J’Kyrin Flentroy, Hearne; Hunter Diaz, Bruceville-Eddy

Tackle: Hunter Carter, Bruceville-Eddy; Maddox Rubio, Thorndale; Jimmie Jones, Hearne

Cornerback: Dawson Haney, Holland; Chance Betak, Thorndale; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott

Safety: Klay Pursche, Holland; Branson McCoy, Thorndale

Kicker: Jose Arzola, Holland

Utility: Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott

Snapper: Klay Pursche, Holland

All-District 14-1A-II Team

Offensive MVP — Blake Thompson, sr., Oglesby

Defensive MVP — Matthew Castillo, sr., Oglesby

Newcomer of the year — Kyler Fossett, fr., Oglesby

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Tight end: Matthew Castillo, Oglesby; Cash Lee, Oglesby

Wide receiver: Colten Blaine, Mt. Calm; Luke Lorenz, Buckholts

Center: Ayden Anderson, Oglesby

Spread center: Kennedy Brown, Mt. Calm

Quarterback: Brodie Fisher, Oglesby

Running back: Jonny Gomez, Oglesby; Chevo Luciano-Castillo, Buckholts

Fullback: Ronaldo Gonzales, Oglesby

Spread back: Flavio Morales, Mt. Calm

Utility back: Hayven Godenas, Mt. Calm

Kicker: Brodie Fisher, Oglesby

Special teams player: Jackson Tippit, Oglesby

Defense

Nose guard: Joel Gonzalez, Oglesby

Defensive line: Cash Lee, Oglesby; Ayden Anderson, Oglesby; Jackson Tippit, Oglesby

Linebacker: Flavio Morales, Mt. Calm; Chevo Luciano-Castillo, Buckholts

Cornerback: Jonny Gomez, Oglesby; Colten Blaine, Mt. Calm

Safety: Blake Thompson, Oglesby; Anthony Solomon, Buckholts

Utility player: Ronaldo Gonzales, Oglesby

Punter: Christian Aguirre, Mt.Calm

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Tight end: Joel Gonzalez, Oglesby; Tanner Brinkley, Oglesby; David Martinez, Mt. Calm

Wide receiver: Martin Rojas, Mt. Calm; R.J. Vega, Buckholts

Center: Hunter Ewing, Oglesby

Spread center: Emanuel Duran, Buckholts

Quarterback: Hunter Walter, Oglesby

Running back: Christian Aguirre, Mt. Calm

Fullback: Ivan Baez, Buckholts

Spread back: Alex Castillo, Oglesby

Kicker: Peyton Morales, Mt. Calm

Defense

Nose guard: Kennedy Brown, Mt. Calm

Defensive line: Tanner Brinkley, Oglesby; David Martinez, Mt. Calm; Peyton Morales, Mt. Calm

Linebacker: Brodie Fisher, Oglesby; Ivan Baez, Buckholts

Cornerback: Hunter Walter, Oglesby; Hayven Godenas, Mt. Calm

Safety: Alex Castillo, Oglesby

Utility player: Luke Lorenz, Buckholts