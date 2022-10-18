The victories have been difficult to come by this season for Temple’s volleyball team. Despite that, though, the Tem-Cats piled up plenty of good memories with ease along the way, and a couple players had the chance to reflect and share some of those on senior night Tuesday.
“We’ve improved a lot since the beginning of the season and we’ve always come together as a family no matter what,” said libero Alyssa Yepma, one of two 12th-graders along with defensive specialist Sophia Castillo recognized prior to Temple’s home finale against Bryan at Wildcat Gym that went the Lady Vikings’ way 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
“I think I will mostly remember all the team bonding, all the team dinners we had, our stay-and-play tournaments. We always really enjoyed those,” Yepma added. “We’ve just stayed positive with each other.”
For a squad with three freshmen, five sophomores and four juniors, sticking together and having one another’s backs through ups and downs of a learning process are traits to build upon, and first-year head coach Anna Anderson can’t wait to polish and stack the rest of the fundamental building blocks as this season winds down and preparation for Year 2 under her watch begins.
“I know what we need to work on in the offseason and it will be nice to have a whole offseason with the kids,” said Anderson, who was hired in May and happened to teach Yepma and Castillo as middle school students at Travis Science Academy. “Senior night is always nice and it’s great to see them finish this out.”
Claire Little, Keagan Bankston and Dawn Smith had two kills apiece for Temple (5-32, 0-10 District 12-6A), which closes out the season with two road matches. Little also had a team-high three blocks, and Arianna Mascari delivered two service aces.
Bryan (13-26, 4-6) had two hitters reach double-digit kills with 11 from Alexis Burton and Madi Polasek’s 10. Setter Alli Warden offered 30 assists and a team-high six aces.
An 11-0 run in Game 1 set the Lady Vikings on their way to taking a 1-0 match lead. They established an early lead in the second set when Warden landed four consecutive aces during a 5-0 start. Bryan finished Game 2 with seven of its 11 aces and a 2-0 match advantage.
Temple made its push to force a fourth set by jumping in front 13-9 in Game 3. It was tied at 14, 15 and 16 before Bryan’s 6-0 spurt gave it a 22-16 cushion, which was enough to fend off the Tem-Cats.
Temple is at Harker Heights on Friday before its last outing next Tuesday at Pflugerville Weiss.
“They are good teammates with each other. I do appreciate that from them,” Anderson said. “We are going to need kids to step up as leaders next year. Our energy and intensity has to be there, and our young kids are getting there.”