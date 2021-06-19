In spite of the historical liberties taken in the long-awaited release of the film adaptation of sportswriter Jim Dent’s classic book “12 Mighty Orphans,” it delivered on developing the character of the third Temple Wildcats football coach, Rusty Russell.
The movie — many years in the making since Dent’s 2007 documentation of the Fort Worth Masonic Home Orphanage football team of the late 1920s and 1930s — opened in Temple and throughout Texas last weekend and is now out nationwide.
Temple is referenced significantly because Russell, portrayed supremely by Luke Wilson, left the Wildcats to become the even-keeled football coach and math teacher at the orphanage school of about 150 boys and girls with no football field or equipment of its own.
Jaunita, Russell’s wife played by Vinessa Shaw, stated as the young family transitioned into a humble, rat-infested home, “We left everything in Temple for nothing here.”
Indeed, Russell’s departure from already prominent Temple where he was having good success for a professional demotion has long been a curiosity. His Temple assistant and successor, Bill Henderson — who went on to a long career as a Baylor basketball coach — revealed in an interview in 1976 that Russell actually left Temple for a position in Austin that fell through and left him searching for a job. He found it at Masonic Home.
The film is set during the fall season of 1938, which for history nerds, is an immediate red flag. Russell arrived at Masonic Home in 1927. The film conflates his first year with one his best teams centered around future NFL stalwart Hardy Brown as played by Jake Austin Walker. Brown witnessed his father’s violent death and arrives at Masonic Home with his father’s blood still caked to his overalls.
In the movie, Russell describes himself as having been orphaned, which earns him favor with his players. In life, he was from Fredonia and went on to be a multi-sport athlete at Howard Payne. The film does accurately reference his World War I service in which an explosion left the bespectacled Russell with impaired vision.
The team moves from simply being referred to as “orphans” to the “Mighty Mites,” dealing not only with the external issues from a lack of means and prejudice but also internally with corrupt administrator Frank Wynn played by Wayne Knight (Newman of Seinfeld fame). The Mighty Mites make their way to the “Class A” state championship game.
Class A was the only level vying for state championships in that era while rural schools just played for a regional title. The film depicts Masonic Home battling juggernauts Dallas Highland Park, Fort Worth Polytech and ultimately the vaunted Amarillo Sandies for the state title, captivating the nation in the process.
Masonic Home played in just one state title game in 1932 — the first year it was granted eligibility by the UIL’s member coaches — when the Mighty Mites fought Corsicana to a scoreless tie. Corsicana was awarded the trophy on penetrations. In 1938, though, the Mighty Mites were still playing in tattered uniforms before receiving donated new duds. The film credits TCU as the donor, but it was actually a gesture from well-heeled Highland Park, which the Mighty Mites had just advanced past in the playoffs.
Martin Sheen ably plays the loyal team doctor and “defensive coordinator” Doc Hall, also providing the film’s narration Sheen is known for along with much of its humor. The movie also enjoys a poignant cinematic moment reuniting “Apocalypse Now” alums Sheen and Robert Duvall as free mason financier Mason Hawk who gives the Mighty Mites their name.
Regardless of the literary license and general predictability of a sports movie, viewers with an interest in Texas high school football gain considerable insight into one of the most innovative offensive minds the game knew in the first half of the 20th century.
Obviously overmatched by every opponent, Russell devises offensive schemes and intricate plays to negate his team’s decisive size and depth disadvantages. Russell was decades ahead of his time and the forerunner of the modern spread offense. The Mighty Mites’ playbook was so thick and changed so much from game to game that opposing teams didn’t bother to scout them.
As recorded in Ty Cashion’s book “Pigskin Pulpit,” Russell explained that “we thinned the defenses out an made ’em cover us from sideline to sideline and end zone to end zone. And when they left the gate open, we’d throw.” Russell would go on to coach at Highland Park, where he developed legends Bobby Layne and Doak Walker, and at SMU.
“Twelve Mighty Orphans” gives its audience a look at the rough and tumble nature of Depression Era football, but the best part is bringing Russell to life as the coach and man he was: respected, moral, encouraging and brilliant.