HARKER HEIGHTS — The Temple Wildcats entered Friday night’s contest with a playoff berth secured and in third place in the District 12-6A standings. But where they finished among the league’s top four was still up for grabs, with an outside shot to claim the second seed.
Instead, Temple likely will be the fourth seed after falling to Harker Heights 52-49 in a tightly contested battle.
“Like I told (the team), ‘It don’t matter, you just play who is in front of you,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said of likely losing out on the third seed. “Don’t make any excuse, that’s what I’ve been trying to preach to them the last few seasons.”
The loss put the Wildcats (22-8, 9-6) even with Harker Heights in the standings but the Knights swept the season series, giving them the tiebreaker edge should the two teams finish tied after Tuesday’s games.
“We started 1-4, and these were the type of games we’ve been losing,” Harker Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt said. “But we found our identity. I asked them ‘Where would you rather be, good early or good late?’ The only thing we didn’t get was some early tournaments, and now we are going to the one important tournament, the playoffs.”
And it was the Knights who finished strong Friday, outscoring Temple 6-1 in the final 1:25 of the fourth to secure the win.
The closing run started with a 3-pointer by Sean Bright from the right corner to put the Knights up 49-48.
The Wildcats missed two subsequent 3-point attempts, and the second miss led to a fast break and layup by the Knights’ Terrance Carter to increase the lead to 51-48 with 26 seconds to play.
After a timeout, Temple drew up a play to try to hit a game-tying 3 but the shot from the top of the arc never had a chance.
“We had a play we’ve been working on,” Thomas said. “We ran two parts correct. The third part should have been wide open.
“Harker Heights made more plays at the end. The better team won tonight.”
With one of Temple’s top scorers, Quentin Johnston, on the bench for much of the first quarter, Harker Heights built a 19-9 lead.
With Johnston back in, the Wildcats tied it at 19 about 4 minutes into the second quarter, and the game went to the half tied at 24.
Carter took over in the third, scoring seven of his 15 points in the frame to give Harker Heights a 40-32 lead. Johnston took control early in the fourth, getting three blocks and a steal to help the Wildcats regain the lead at 44-42 with 3:43 to play.
The frantic finish ensued.
“These kids have never been in a fight before,” Thomas said. “I have, so I’m loving it. They are working hard. Both teams worked hard tonight.”