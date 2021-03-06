The Temple College Lady Leopards shot 31 percent and allowed 81 points in their last meeting with Ranger. On Saturday afternoon at TC Gym, Temple knew it had come a long way since that conference-opening defeat last month.
The rematch went in TC’s favor as the Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Rangers 25-12 in the fourth quarter and held the visitors to 35 percent (23-for-65) shooting in a 68-51 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference win.
“We just stayed poised and kept doing what we know how to do,” TC head coach Amber Taylor said. “We didn’t change anything after halftime. We just stayed true to what we do and we knew if we did that, we would likely end up on top.”
The victory was the fifth win in the last six games for Temple (9-2, 5-2) and moved the Lady Leopards into a tie with Ranger for second place in the conference. Starr Jacobs scored eight of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, Kennedi Green — who also registered 22 points — went 4-for-4 from the field for 10 points over the last 10 minutes and TC shot 41 percent (26-for-64) overall and made 10 of 15 shots in the fourth.
“Ranger is a very good team so we knew we had to come out and play our best,” said Jacobs, whose team led 26-25 at halftime. “We play with the mindset like we’re always down, so we try to never let up on our intensity.”
Along with Jacobs and Green, Jordyn Carter scored 15 points to lead TC’s offensive charge.
She’Ray Wilson had 14 points to pace Ranger (5-5, 5-2), which got four points from Temple Tem-Cats product Wilashia Burleson.
Two 3-pointers by Green made it 36-35 with 3:35 left in the third quarter. Jacobs’ layup and two free throws made it 43-34 with 1:20 left before Ranger scored five straight points to close out the third.
Jacobs continued to cause problems for Ranger as her layup and three-point play pushed Temple’s lead to 54-43 with less than 6 minutes to play. Green converted a 3-pointer, drew a charge on the other end and made a layup over the next few minutes to put the Lady Leopards in control at 60-47 with 3 minutes left. Carter’s three-point play made it a 16-point game with 2:21 to go and Green’s final 3-pointer provided the icing on the cake at 66-47 with less than 1½ minutes to go.
“We’ve really focused on our defense the last few days. These girls listened to coaching this week, paid attention and bought into what we were telling them, and that’s a big reason for this win,” Taylor said. “Anytime you have a second chance to play a team, especially if you lost the first time, you want to win. To be able to contain them and play well was a big step for us.”