Tanner Rambeau scored 24 points and Chris Preddie added 18 as Academy built a big, early lead and kept the Lake Belton Broncos in catch-up mode from start to finish in the Bumblebees’ 73-44 non-district win Tuesday night at Bronco Gym.
“They’ve got some pretty good players,” Academy coach James Holt said of the Broncos. “They have a young team and so we have experience on them, but they are athletic. Next year they will be a pretty good team.”
The Bees (4-6), though, had the upper hand and set a quick tone with their defense.
Preddie had two steals in the first 30 seconds and scored on each, giving Academy a 4-0 lead. After a missed shot by the Broncos, the Bees got the rebound and found Rambeau inside for his first basket of the night and a 6-0 lead.
After another miss by the Broncos, a Preddie 3-pointer boosted the Bees’ advantage to 12-0 less than 2 minutes into the contest.
Academy kept the pressure on the entire first quarter, leading 19-2 with 4:18 left to play in the opening 8 minutes before the Broncos (5-7) finally got their offense going.
Late 3-pointers by Daud Khan and Christopher Jarrett helped close the gap some, but Academy still led 27-12 after the opening frame and 48-27 at halftime, outrebounding the Broncos 9-2 and taking advantage of 11 turnovers that were used toward fast-break opportunities.
“I always tell our kids if we get a rebound or a steal it usually leads to a really good shot,” Holt said. “So anytime we can force a turnover, we want to do that just so we can get stuff in transition. The best shots are going to be two-on-one or three-on-one.”
And if the person creating the turnover didn’t go coast-to-coast with the ball, Rambeau was available inside.
“He’s tough inside. He’s so strong, especially for our level,” Holt said. “We have to get him the ball, even if he doesn’t score he will draw the attention of the defense and open someone else up.”
The Broncos were led by Leonard King’s 11 points. Selman Bridges, Javeon Wilcox and Khan each added 6.
Tyler Lambert added 11 for the Bees, who had all eight suited players score.