Looking to snap a two-game District 12-6A slide, Temple’s rally fell just shy Friday night.
Propelled by its four-run second inning, Hutto held off the Wildcats’ late-game surge for a 6-5 victory at Hallford Field.
The Hippos (8-12-1, 2-2) led 6-3 from the third inning until the sixth, when the Wildcats (7-14, 2-4) mounted their charge.
Naeten Mitchell’s two-out, two-run single to center made it 6-5 and ended Hutto starter Ben Jaimeson’s night.
Jalen McGhee entered for Jaimeson — who hadn’t yielded a hit since the first until Aric Hickman led off the sixth with a single — and walked Anthony Ramos and hit pinch hitter Peyton Magana to load the bases. But McGhee got Xavier Padilla to ground out to third, ending the threat.
Isaac Ramos legged out an infield single to start the seventh against McGhee, but Isaac Ramos was thrown out trying to steal second for out No. 1. McGhee then struck out Hickman and got Lezlie Jackson to fly out to right to record the save.
“We have to get them to buy in and stay present for a full seven innings,” Temple head coach Liam Fach said. “I know they are up to the challenge. They are a great group of kids.”
Jamieson tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and three walks and finishing with eight strikeouts.
Hickman started on the mound for Temple, surrendering five hits and six runs in three innings. Mitchell entered in the fourth and maintained a manageable deficit. The senior kept the Hippos scoreless while scattering four hits.
The lumber was live for both in the early stages.
Hutto jumped ahead 1-0 in the first, using Zyon Hamilton’s leadoff triple that sailed over the head of center fielder Andrew Martinez after he broke in before retreating, and a sacrifice fly to shallow right by Garet Boehm.
Temple responded with four hits — three in a row, including doubles by Padilla and Hickman — in the bottom of the frame and grabbed a 3-1 advantage. Hickman’s RBI double tied it, Deshaun Brundage added an RBI single, and Mitchell scored on a dropped third-strike throw down to first base.
The lead was short-lived, though.
The Hippos went back in front 5-3 in a four-run second, highlighted by Aiden Torres Pollard’s solo home run to left and Boehm’s run-scoring single.
“The three runs in the first were really good. The whole week we game planned to hit the ball to the opposite field, because that’s been a weakness. That first inning we attacked that weakness and we had good results,” Fach said. “Then we have a bad inning and the momentum has shifted. We have to really be better at, when we get up, keeping teams down. You can’t give back those runs at this level and at this time in district. Every inning and every run is so valuable.”
The most valuable run for Hutto arrived in the third when Levi Fletcher’s two-out RBI double to left upped the lead to 6-3 — just enough insurance. Brundage’s throw from the outfield to third base on the play cut down Konnor Morris, who was running from first, for the final out of the inning.
Mitchell and Temple’s defense worked out of a jam in the sixth, when Isaac Ramos fielded a grounder at shortstop and threw home for an out, and the stand served as some momentum in the Wildcats’ half as they got within reach.
Temple has a non-district game today against Robinson before a chance to even the series versus the Hippos on the road Tuesday. That precedes a Thursday contest versus Harker Heights.
“It’s a lot of ball to be played. (Today) will be a good test to see where we are at mentally and then we’ll get ready for Tuesday’s battle at (Hutto’s) place,” Fach said.