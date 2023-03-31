Temple-Hutto baseball

Temple’s Aric Hickman throws a pitch during the Wildcats’ 6-5 loss to Hutto in a District 12-6A game at Hallford Field on Friday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Looking to snap a two-game District 12-6A slide, Temple’s rally fell just shy Friday night.

jweaver@tdtnews.com