BELTON — Amid a week filled with turmoil for the Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball program, the Lady Crusaders kept their composure Thursday night but couldn’t keep East Texas Baptist at bay.
ETBU rallied from a 13-point, second-quarter deficit to make for a tight second half and capitalized when No. 22 UMHB lost its shooting touch in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Crusaders 20-10 in the final period of the Tigers’ 67-61 victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
It was UMHB’s first game with interim head coach Kendra Foreman in charge. The school still had no further comment about the end of Mark Morefield’s tenure as head coach — only saying again that he is no longer with the university — although a video surfaced Thursday on social media in which Morefield delivers a loud, expletive-laden lecture to his team at the end of a practice session earlier this season.
Morefield released a statement to the basketball podcast Hoopsville on Thursday, two days after the school announced his departure.
“I look forward to (telling my side of) the entire story very soon. It was not my finest moment and out of character,” Morefield said in the statement posted on Twitter. “My emotions got the best of me due to a player who had just torn her ACL moments earlier (in practice). I was upset for that player because of the hard work she had put in to have a successful season.”
Despite the swift coaching change, the Lady Crusaders (13-5, 8-3 American Southwest Conference) looked no worse for the wear against the Tigers (14-5, 8-4).
“I don’t think it was hard to get our players to focus. They were pretty locked in the last couple of practices,” said Foreman, a former UMHB player who was promoted Tuesday from her role as assistant coach to interim head coach. “It’s a team effort as coaches when it comes to preparing for games. Once we were dealt the hand we were dealt, we all went to work.”
After a back-and-forth opening quarter that ended in a 13-all deadlock, UMHB took control with a 16-5 run to start the second period. Freshman wing Weade Adeleke jumpstarted the surge with a pair of mid-range jumpers and a 3-pointer, and freshman guard Jaycie Brisco capped it with a 3 that put the Lady Crusaders up 29-18 with 5:35 left in the quarter.
The lead grew to 13 points on a bucket by Arieona Rosborough, before the Tigers scored the last six points of the half and 13 of the first 15 in the third for a 19-2 run that gave ETBU a 43-39 advantage.
UMHB stemmed the tide with a 9-0 surge to end the third and took a 51-47 lead into the fourth, but that’s when the Lady Crusaders’ struggles on the offensive end began.
The Tigers scored the initial eight points of the fourth and never trailed again as UMHB, which shot 43 percent from the floor through the first three quarters, went 4-of-19 (21 percent) from the field over the final 8 minutes.
“Teams go cold sometimes, and that was our time to go cold,” Foreman said.
Jade Goynes (18 points, 11 rebounds), Bridget Upton (15 points, 12 boards) and Mollie Dittmar (11 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles for ETBU, which was a 66-59 winner in the teams’ meeting Dec. 10 in Marshall.
Rosborough finished with 12 points, Adeleke had 11, Lauren Baker added nine and Kenna Gibson chipped in eight for the Lady Crusaders, who get another day of practice under Foreman’s tutelage before wrapping up their five-game homestand Saturday afternoon against LeTourneau.
“I’ve always coached every day in practice, so it’s nothing that new for me,” Foreman said. “It’s just a matter of me standing up and telling them what they need to do to get the job done.”
MEN
UMHB built a 13-point, first-half lead and was barely threatened after intermission, putting away ETBU 89-78 for its seventh consecutive victory.
Josiah Johnson scored 27 points, Ty Prince had 26 and Luke Feely added 14 for the Crusaders (14-4, 9-2), who were 33-of-61 (54 percent) from the field and avenged their 72-64 loss in the teams’ first meeting in December.
Darry Moore had 27 points to lead four players in double figures for the Tigers (15-4, 9-3), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.