From tales of before-sunrise training sessions to countless hours of film study, those with stories recounting Taurean York’s unwavering work ethic always appear to outnumber those without.
And everyone who gathered into the foyer of Wildcat Gym — and there were a lot — on a chilly Tuesday afternoon witnessed first-hand the end result of it all when York signed his letter of intent to play football for and attend Texas A&M University.
“I know I earned it. That’s what I’m most proud of,” said York, a Texas Sports Writers Association all-state linebacker who played 45 games for the Wildcats during a standout four-year career and will make his commitment official today when the early signing period for football opens.
“Nothing came easy and nothing was ever given to me. I worked my way here. I know I did all I could to achieve success.”
In a genuinely heartfelt and emotional address in front of a large turnout of family, friends, teammates and coaches during which York fought back tears, he shared of early mornings and late nights, the doubts he shoved aside when all the effort felt like it wasn’t enough, the excitement he has about suiting up for the Aggies and the gratitude to the many supporters along the way.
Flanked by his dad, Robert — who played for venerable head coach Bob McQueen — and his mom, Rebecca, York closed his message with “Gig ’em,” a boisterous applause followed and then dozens upon dozens upon dozens of pictures.
“A lot of people supported me and I appreciate everybody that came out,” York said.
It’s been a busy couple weeks for the three-time District 12-6A defensive MVP, who had been verbally committed to Baylor since last winter. But a shakeup on the Bears’ defensive staff paved the way for York to reopen his recruitment, a decision he announced via Twitter on Dec. 11. Two days later, an offer rolled in from Texas A&M. York took his official visit to the campus in College Station over the weekend and on Monday night revealed his choice.
On Tuesday, York said among the factors that led to him choosing tradition-rich Texas A&M were the 4-2-5 defense the Aggies employ, the potential in a team that endured a down 5-7 campaign in 2022 and the opportunity to run out to more than 100,000 fans — the 12th Man — inside Kyle Field.
“I had to make a lot of hard calls to schools and tell them I wasn’t coming. It broke my heart to tell them that. But at the end of the day, I know that this was my decision and it’s what’s best for me,” York said.
Often told he wasn’t fast enough or big enough, York, from an early age, took it upon himself to prove the naysayers wrong. But it actually was one of his best friends who unknowingly sparked York’s desire to push beyond what some expected.
“I’ve never told this story. I’ve written it down in class but never talked about it,” York said. “I remember the day. It was April 23, 2018, and it was our seventh grade award banquet.”
York went on to describe that Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Temple’s four-star athlete who is expected to announce his collegiate destination next month at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, was awarded the MVP honor for basketball ahead of him.
“From that day, I knew I had to work harder than everybody in the school and the state and the country,” York said. “It just fueled a fire, from that day until now.”
The offers trickled in at first, a tense time for York, who just wanted a chance to play Division I. His initial offer was from SMU. He remembers that date, too. In a way it was a relief, but also more kindling for the fire within.
He ended up with 14 offers.
“I always thank God, for my rough days and good days. I always talk to Him before I go to sleep and when I wake up,” York said. “I obviously had to do the work, but I definitely say this is all Him. Just when I thought I wasn’t going to pan out, he blessed me.”
York, who wrapped up his high school course work Friday, finished his Temple career with 435 tackles, leading the Wildcats in that category each of his four seasons with 80, 94, 141 and 120 along with 11 forced fumbles and 35 wins. Among his 47 tackles for loss are 15 sacks.
This last season, York also dabbled on offense, scoring three touchdowns Oct. 14 against Hutto — including a game-winning 2-yard TD reception with 42 seconds remaining.
Whatever it takes has always been the case.
“I’ve never been around a kid that loves the game, loves striving to be successful as much as he does. It doesn’t matter what it is — in the classroom, on the field,” said Temple defensive coordinator Dexter Knox, who made opening remarks on behalf of York. “He just wants to win. Period. The end. And he’ll do whatever he has to. He’s disciplined enough that he’ll set his mind to it and do it.”
That mindset now belongs to a college student-athlete, who exits Temple ranked seventh in his class. He’ll report to Texas A&M for orientation starting Jan. 10. In the meantime, York will do what York does.
“The grind will never stop. I’m never going to be satisfied. So, until January 10, I’m going to continue to work out,” he said.