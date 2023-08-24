Selman Bridges never viewed his height, a wingspan that could make a few of his fellow defensive backs envious and track-athlete speed as automatic tickets to the next level. That was an opportunity he understood had to be earned.
So, he took the tools he was gifted and paired them with a relentless work-ethic fueled by a respectful fear of failure and a thirst for success to craft a skill set difficult to overlook. And on July 14, Bridges narrowed a list of 27 Division I schools that offered him a scholarship to just one and verbally committed to the University of Arkansas.
“Arkansas is a great spot for me. The coaching staff and everybody have a great plan for me and my family,” Bridges said Tuesday. “It’s not too far and it’s not too close.
“It really is a dream come true but I’m just trying to take it day by day because this is my senior season. So, just take it all out there and make sure that I’m getting better each day with my teammates.”
That the 6-foot-3½, 170-pound senior with a four-star rating just four months from an early high school graduation recognizes — even with a major individual goal checked off his list — unfinished business with a group of players he’s known for years is an “it factor” ingredient Broncos head coach Brian Cope says often rises to the surface.
“To me that speaks volumes. Here’s a kid who’s committed to Arkansas and hasn’t forgotten where he comes from,” said Cope, who leads the Broncos into the season opener of their fourth year at 7 tonight against Leander Rouse at Tiger Field. “He shows up day after day. He had a really good summer — outworked people. That shows who he is.”
Who Bridges is began to take shape in Temple, where he was born and raised by parents Selman III and Shakena. He said he attended elementary school in Temple ISD until midway through the third grade when he switched to Belton ISD, finishing grade school at Pirtle Elementary and attending junior high at Lake Belton Middle.
He spent a majority of his freshman season as a wide receiver but was told that he had a future at defensive back. The switch was gradual during his sophomore year, Lake Belton defensive coordinator Randy Hooton said, and didn’t lack bumps along the way.
“He was new to the position, so he was a little bit afraid to make a mistake, or worried about mistakes. Because of that, he kind of split time, and after that season, we talked and said, ‘Hey, you have to play with confidence. No matter what happens out there, you’re the best one out there,’” Hooton recalled. “And that was a game-changer for him. That spring of his sophomore year he had an outstanding offseason. He came alive on the track. He came alive in the weight room. He just started blossoming. And that’s when he shifted into who Selman is now.”
From footwork to film study to field awareness and route recognition, Bridges hasn’t stopped tinkering and evolving into a defensive back who he said is more patient and more in-tune with the small details.
“I’m just really proud of the kid he’s turned into. He wants to be great and he’s been blessed with some really good athletic ability, and he’s working to use it all the time. And that’s a key,” Cope said. “I think some people get blessed with athletic ability and don’t. He is a kid who’s worked hard.”
Some of the work is done with the Broncos, including day-in, day-out, mutually beneficial, no-nonsense battles with five-star receiver Micah Hudson. Bridges said it’s a win-win relationship that started in elementary school and continues with each helping the other improve.
The other part of the grind involves a trainer and frequent trips to the Austin area. Put together, it’s been a year-round endeavor for the last two seasons supported by his parents and coaches.
“It’s not even a job to me. It’s fun. It’s just like a kid playing a video game. It’s like that to me. It’s my video game. It’s my peace and my calmness. I just love the feeling of getting better. I can feel myself get better so that’s what drives me,” said Bridges, who is considering wearing ‘Bridges IV’ on the back of his Razorbacks jersey next fall.
“(My parents) help me in so many ways. They took a bunch of risks for me to be where I am today. My parents have always had my back and my best interests. They always believed in me and knew I could do it.”
Bridges, who also played basketball and ran track, had 46 tackles and two interceptions last season when the Broncos went 8-3 and qualified for the playoffs in their first try. He enters this season tabbed as the preseason District 4-5A-I defensive MVP, has a documentary produced by Texas Football Life on X/Twitter, and plenty of eyes on his every move.
“I think he’s done a really good job of handling the attention. Like a lot of high school kids, I think he enjoys it to a point but he doesn’t let that get in the way. He’s studies film. He asks questions. He challenges himself every day,” Hooton said. “He knows he’s worked hard to get the opportunities he has but also knows there’s still work to do. It’s been great to see somebody embrace it, enjoy it, but continue to put in the work.”
And despite all of the outside interest he’s garnered on the long, winding recruiting trail, his role as a team captain remains at the forefront.
Bridges, an A/B honor roll member, is a representative on Lake Belton’s football leadership council, a position he holds after a vote by teammates and coaches. He intends to fulfill those responsibilities as well.
“It means a lot being a leader for this team. This team has a lot of talent, so with talent we have to be more discipline. I feel like we can really make a run,” Bridges said.
“It’s not pressure. This is everything that a kid would dream for. But, I like to stay humble because how I got it like this, it could be gone like that,” he added with a snap of his fingers. “So, I will always stay humble. I will always keep God first and keep my head up.”