RIESEL — Holland amassed 437 yards rushing, helping the Hornets overcome five turnovers and hold off the Centerville Tigers for a 28-20 victory in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game that ended after press time Thursday night.
The Hornets (9-2), who led 21-0 at halftime, advanced to face Garrison (5-5) in next week’s area round.
Holland quarterback Ayden Tomasek ran for 131 yards, including touchdown runs of 65, 43 and 1 yards, before leaving the game late in the second quarter and not returning.
After Kaden Dunn’s 37-yard scoring run got the Tigers (7-4) on the board in the third quarter, the Hornets answered with Josh Evans’ 70-yard TD scamper.
Centerville tacked on two more touchdowns before Holland ran out the clock.
Dunn finished with 172 yards to lead all rushers.
Evans had 141 yards rushing, and Blaze Wooley added 81 for the Hornets.
HOLLAND 28, CENTERVILLE 20
Centerville 0 0 14 6 — 20
Holland 14 7 7 0 — 28
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 65 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Tomasek 65 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Tomasek 1 run (Arzola kick)
Cen — Kaden Dunn 37 run (run failed)
Hol — Josh Evans 70 run (Arzola kick)
Cen — Levodrick Phillips 2 run (Dillon Denman pass from Brant Roberts)
Cen — Dunn 80 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cen Hol
First downs 8 13
Rushes-yards 27-225 48-437
Passing yards 112 17
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-18-0 3-8-4
Punts-average 4-29 2-28
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Centerville: Dunn 9-172, Halston French 8-29, Phillips 8-19, Arnold Gomez 1-3, Denman 1-2; Holland: Evans 9-141, Tomasek 7-131, Blaze Wooley 10-81, Ethan Mann 4-42, Karsen Gomez 5-39, JC Chaney 3-10, Jose Hernandez 1-5, Ashton Morris 1-5, Ethan Botts 5-(-8), team 3-(-9).
PASSING — Centerville: Roberts 5-18-0-112; Holland: Desi Cantu 1-4-2-9, Tomasek 2-3-1-8, Botts 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Centerville: Denman 3-80, Ethan Flori 1-32, Dunn 1-0; Holland: Evans 3-17.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Salado def.
Rusk
The Salado Eagles advanced through the bi-district round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs Friday when the Rusk Eagles (5-6) had to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues.
Salado (10-1) will face Bellville (9-1) in next week’s area round.
Columbus 42
Rockdale 15
CONROE — The Columbus Cardinals (9-2) knocked the Rockdale Tigers (6-5) out of the Class 3A Division I playoffs Friday night in the bi-district round.
Columbus advanced to face Woodville (8-2) in next week’s area round.
The Tigers, the No. 3 seed from District 11-3A-I, have fallen in the first round three straight years since their state title in 2017.
No other information was reported before press time.
MF Faith 44
Holy Trinity Cath. 22
MARBLE FALLS — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (4-4, 3-3) fell to the Marble Falls Faith Flames (5-2, 3-2) in a TAPPS six-man District 4-II finale Friday night.
Next up for the Celtics is a first-round playoff game next week.
No other information was reported before press time.