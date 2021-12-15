CANTON, Ohio — Luke Lehnen has no problem being the target of some good-natured ribbing from his North Central teammates.
“Last week, some ESPN announcers said you looked like a junior high kid out there,” senior receiver Andrew Kamienski told him Wednesday during a media session at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. “How did that make you feel?”
Lehnen just laughed along with his teammates, shrugging off the jokes just like he has done with other obstacles in his short college career. Sure he’s still a teenager, but the 6-foot, 180-pound freshman quarterback plays beyond his years.
The reason is simple.
“I’m pretty confident in my abilities,” he said.
He seems to have every right to feel that way. After all, he’s thrown for 3,082 yards and 32 touchdowns this season and has the top-ranked Cardinals (13-0) in position to battle for a second straight NCAA Division III national championship when they face No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0) in the Stagg Bowl on Friday night.
After North Central returned to its Naperville, Ill., campus in 2019 with the national title trophy in tow, the Cardinals knew they had all of the ingredients to make a run at another crown if they could find a new starting quarterback.
The guy to fill that spot happened to be a teenager — who looks even younger — from Chatham, Ill.
“He’s a competitor and was a three-sport star in high school, so we knew he was something special,” North Central coach Jeff Thorne said. “We beat (nationally ranked) Wheaton on the road in the second game of the year and the second game of his career. He threw for 345 yards and ran for 66, accounting for more than 400 yards against a team we hadn’t beaten in four years. You walk away from that saying, ‘OK. This kid’s really good.’”
Known more as a runner in high school, Lehnen arrived at North Central and went to work immediately to become a well-rounded quarterback. Hours spent on the practice field honing his throwing motion and in the film room learning how to dissect opposing defense have paid dividends.
“I’ve developed a lot in the passing game. Running the ball is something I’ve always done. I’ve become way more efficient as a passer in college and better at making reads,” he said. “I had to work on my technique a lot. I also play baseball — and it’s a different throwing motion — so I had to work on my arm angle and things like that.”
It also helps to have a pair of go-to receivers at his disposal. Kamienski has 67 receptions for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns, DeAngelo Hardy has 46 catches for 979 yards and a dozen scores, and both have been instrumental in Lehnen’s progression.
“He has 100 percent confidence in me and trusts me, as I do him,” Kamienski said. “We have an experienced receiving corps, so it was just a matter of getting him up to speed. We all know what we have to do on the outside and up front. The only position we had to refill was the quarterback. Luke knowing that we all know what to do has to make him more comfortable.”
After being an integral part of 13 consecutive victories — including a semifinal win last week on the road against Mount Union — Lehnen’s comfort level and confidence are at an all-time high. So much so that he can handle the jokes about his boyish looks and the pressure of preparing for a national championship game.
Like he’s done with everything else, he takes it all in stride.
“Getting the starting job didn’t change how I act. I’ve always loved challenges and love to compete. I kept the same mindset I always have,” he said. “I knew there was some added pressure being the starting quarterback of a really good football team, but I was ready for it. We’re really confident in our guys we have out there.”