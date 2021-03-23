BELTON — Tuesday night’s battle between District 12-6A baseball co-leaders Belton and Harker Heights came down to the final at-bats.
And the Tigers didn’t disappoint, at the plate or in the field.
Belton scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to remain perfect in league play with an 8-0 win over the Knights at Tiger Field.
The Tigers (13-2-1, 3-0) entered their final at-bat clinging to a 1-0 lead in what had been a pitchers’ duel between Belton starter Brady Shadrick and the Knights’ Austin Mitchell.
With one out in the sixth, Belton’s Ben Jones got things going with a double to left field. After Caleb Alexander was hit by a pitch, Cooper Babcock singled to short and Jones scored after shortstop Easton Culp’s throw went wide for a 2-0 lead. Keagan Wolfe then drove in Alexander with a single, and — after the Knights got a second out — TJ Johnson doubled down the left-field line to make it 4-0, driving in a run. Aaron Bain singled in two more for a 6-0 lead.
A triple by Shadrick and a double by Scott Gurnett each drove in a run before the Knights (7-9-1, 2-1) finally got out of the inning.
Then it was time for the Tigers’ defense to show off in the seventh, though they started the inning with an error when Johnson dropped a fly ball by Bryce Haws.
Shadrick got Mitchell to ground out for the first out, moving Haws to second. That brought up Jett Millsap, who singled to left. It initially appeared that left fielder Bain might have had a play on the short fly ball that sent Haws, who had run about a quarter way down the line between second and third, back to second. But Bain played the ball on the short hop and came up firing to second to gun down the retreating Haws for the second out.
That brought up Tanner Wells, who lined a double to the gap between left and right for the Knights’ only extra-base hit of the night, which looked like it might end the shutout. But center fielder Wolfe quickly threw to second baseman Gurnett, who fired a perfect strike to catcher Babcock, who applied the game-ending tag on Millsap to end it.
Shadrick allowed five hits with one hit batter and five strikeouts — including striking out the side in the fifth, all looking — in the win for Belton, which travels to face Temple on Friday night.